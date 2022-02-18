Chinese interests in Zimbabwe’s lithium highlights the need for corporate regulation

In early 2022, Chinese company Zhejiang Huayou acquired controlling rights to Zimbabwe’s Arcadia mine, an Australian majority-owned emerging energy minerals company controlled by Prospect Resources. The US$422 million lithium deal has attracted significant media attention and mixed public sentiment.

The ensuing polarisation pulls back the veil on broader socio-economic and political forces at play in Zimbabwe’s natural resource deals – seen by many as a microcosm of the rest of Africa. Where some sections are upbeat about Zhejiang Huayou’s acquisition, as a beacon of progress for Zimbabwe’s economy and a catalyst for jobs and tax revenues, others are more circumspect. Sceptics bemoan what they see as the government’s lack of foresight in securing a stake in the mine, given lithium’s strategic value for the auto industry’s burgeoning clean energy market.

But there are five other lithium operations in the country – all licensed before Arcadia. So, what is so special about Zimbabwe’s latest lithium project?

Times are changing. Electric vehicles are about to reach tipping point in market penetration globally, and as a result investment in battery technology and production is rapidly rising. China is targeting 20% of electric vehicles (EVs) production by 2025. France has set a 2040 deadline for all vehicle sales to be EV or hybrid electric. The UK has targeted zero greenhouse gas emissions in domestic output by 2050. Lithium is essential to these goals.

Globally, industry investment in battery production and its value chain is increasing. This, in turn, is driving demand for underlying battery raw materials, including lithium, whose demand has overtaken that of non-lithium batteries.

What’s the missing link? Zimbabwe still uses an archaic mining law, passed in 1961, to regulate a commodity touted as the next century’s game-changer. The Mines and Minerals Act, which gives the President carte blanche over all mineral resources, is woefully inadequate as an arbiter of beneficial ownership and control. Further, onerous legal requirements are placed on local companies to acquire certain mining concessions, which are skewed towards monopoly capital.

Zimbabwe’s alternative financing sources