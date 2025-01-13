CCC’s Tshabangu Endorses Mnangagwa’s Bid to Extend Presidency to 2030

KWEKWE – Zimbabwe’s main opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has stunned the political landscape with Secretary-General Sengezo Tshabangu openly endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial push to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

Speaking during a high-profile visit to Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, Tshabangu said extending Mnangagwa’s tenure could benefit Zimbabweans, declaring, “If it makes Zimbabweans happy, then let it be.”

The remarks, delivered to loud applause from legislators, including Mnangagwa and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, signal an unprecedented shift in the opposition’s stance. Tshabangu’s support adds weight to recent suggestions by both ZANU-PF and CCC to defer the 2028 general elections to 2030, ostensibly to allow Mnangagwa to complete key developmental projects.

Political Convergence at Precabe Farm

The visit to Precabe Farm, attended by around 300 legislators and led by Mudenda, ZANU-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi, and Tshabangu, was officially billed as a showcase of modern farming practices. However, it quickly became a platform for reinforcing Mnangagwa’s political agenda.

Precabe Farm has emerged as a strategic hub for Mnangagwa’s 2030 vision, blending agricultural innovation with political manoeuvring. Mnangagwa’s efforts to brand himself as a modernising leader have included adopting the title “Munhumutapa”—a nod to the legacy of ancient Shona emperors—further embedding his narrative of national progress.

ZANU-PF has already ratified Mnangagwa’s 2030 bid, formalised at its October 2023 annual conference in Bulawayo. However, this agenda has met resistance from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his military-aligned faction within the ruling party, highlighting growing tensions over ZANU-PF’s leadership.

Legal and Political Hurdles

Mnangagwa’s plan to amend the Constitution faces significant obstacles, requiring two referenda: one to remove presidential term limits and another to allow an incumbent to benefit from such amendments. The legal complexities, coupled with factional resistance within ZANU-PF, make the path to 2030 uncertain.

Tshabangu’s endorsement, however, marks a surprising collaboration between ZANU-PF and the CCC faction he leads in Parliament. His comments suggest a shift in the opposition’s focus from contesting ZANU-PF’s dominance to prioritising what he described as national unity and developmental objectives.

“While our role as the opposition is to contest the status quo, if extending Mnangagwa’s rule benefits Zimbabweans and promotes happiness, then let it be,” Tshabangu said to widespread applause.

Factional Tensions and Power Struggles

The push for Mnangagwa’s extended rule has deepened tensions within ZANU-PF. Chiwenga, who reportedly anticipated succeeding Mnangagwa after the 2017 coup, has been sidelined, leading to a power struggle that threatens to fracture the ruling party.

While Mnangagwa has rallied political and parliamentary support for his 2030 agenda, Chiwenga’s resistance underscores the challenges of consolidating power in a divided party.

Implications for Zimbabwe’s Future

Tshabangu’s backing for Mnangagwa has not only altered the political dynamics between the ruling party and the opposition but also raised questions about the future of Zimbabwe’s democratic processes. Critics argue that extending Mnangagwa’s presidency undermines constitutional principles and sets a worrying precedent.

As Zimbabweans await the next developments in this high-stakes political drama, the potential extension of Mnangagwa’s rule could reshape the country’s political and constitutional landscape for decades to come.

