CBZ’s Dual Leadership Model: A Looming Corporate Governance Crisis

Zimbabwe’s financial powerhouse, CBZ Holdings, long regarded as a bellwether institution in the local banking sector, is now facing a potentially destabilising internal challenge — one that cuts to the very heart of corporate governance. At issue is a dual leadership structure introduced at the top echelon of the group, whereby both a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Managing Director (MD) now operate within the same strategic framework.

By Brighton Musonza

While this may appear, at face value, to be a mere structural variation, a deeper governance analysis reveals significant fault lines. The decision risks not only internal operational confusion but also raises red flags within the frameworks of internationally recognised corporate governance codes — notably, Basel III and King IV — both of which emphasise role clarity, singular leadership accountability, and a clear separation of powers at the apex of management.

A Governance Puzzle Lacking Strategic Logic

CBZ’s current arrangement is difficult to reconcile with global governance best practices. Under the Basel III Accord, effective risk governance and oversight require a unified and accountable executive leadership, particularly in systemically important financial institutions. Likewise, the King IV Code on Corporate Governance explicitly highlights the dangers of leadership overlap, citing the erosion of transparency and the increased likelihood of conflicts of interest when role distinctions are blurred.

In its current state, CBZ would likely struggle to pass a rigorous Basel III and King IV compliance matrix test. Role duplication, unclear reporting lines, and potential decision-making paralysis now threaten to erode the group’s hard-earned reputation for stability and regulatory prudence.

Historical Echoes of Colonial Corporate Culture

The appointment of a Managing Director alongside a CEO is not without precedent — but the origins of this arrangement are outdated. The MD role is a vestige of British corporate tradition, historically used in colonial enterprises where MDs ran subsidiaries in the peripheries while CEOs maintained strategic control from the centre. In such arrangements, MDs had limited strategic latitude, primarily focused on operational oversight, while the CEO retained overarching power.

To see this model re-emerge in post-colonial Zimbabwe — and within one of its largest indigenous banking institutions — raises questions not just about governance, but about vision and institutional confidence. The dual leadership model at CBZ may inadvertently foster two centres of power, a structural weakness that can easily descend into internal rivalry, unclear authority, and strategic dysfunction.

Political Shadows and the Risk of Capture

Further complicating matters is the close professional proximity between the current CEO, MD, and George Guvamatanga, a prominent government official and former CBZ executive. While professional networks in banking are not unusual, the risk of conflicted loyalties, undue influence, or political interference cannot be dismissed lightly — especially in a country where the boundaries between public office and private enterprise have historically been porous.

Such proximity brings into question the ethical and governance dimensions of the appointments. Where appointments appear politically motivated, the principles of ethical and effective leadership — as demanded by King IV — are placed under strain. Questions inevitably arise: Are these leaders truly empowered to act in the best interests of shareholders and clients, or are they beholden to political patrons?

CBZ Holdings – Basel III & King IV Governance Compliance Matrix

Standard & Principle Requirement CBZ’s Dual Leadership Assessment Compliance Status Implications Basel III – Clear Roles & Responsibilities Senior management roles must be clearly defined to avoid overlap and conflict. CEO and MD roles appear to overlap without explicit functional demarcation; potential for conflicting mandates. Partially Compliant Lack of role clarity risks decision paralysis, diluted accountability, and undermines board oversight. Basel III – Board Oversight of Management The board must effectively oversee management without interference from political or related-party influence. Relationship ties between CEO, MD, and Finance Permanent Secretary raise concerns about independence of executive oversight. Partially Compliant Potential perception of undue political influence may erode investor confidence. Basel III – Checks and Balances Avoid concentration of power; ensure independence of risk and control functions. Two executives at the top may split responsibilities but may also create competing power centres without clear arbitration rules. Partially Compliant Risk and compliance functions could be caught between two reporting lines, weakening control effectiveness. Basel III – Fit and Proper Requirements Executives must have the competence, integrity, and experience to perform their duties. Both Nyazema and Mthimkhulu meet professional competence standards. Compliant Competence is not in question; structure rather than capability is the main risk. Basel III – Avoiding Conflicts of Interest Management must act in the interest of the institution, free from conflicts. Close professional history between CEO, MD, and political appointee could create perceived or actual conflicts. Partially Compliant Could lead to reduced stakeholder trust if decisions appear biased toward personal networks. King IV – Ethical & Effective Leadership (Principle 1) Leadership should demonstrate integrity, competence, responsibility, accountability, fairness, and transparency. Integrity and competence are evident; accountability weakened by overlapping roles. Partially Compliant Ethical posture remains intact, but governance structure undermines accountability clarity. King IV – Governing Structures & Delegation (Principle 10) Board should ensure proper delegation and delineation of responsibilities. Delegation between CEO and MD unclear, risking duplication or omission of critical functions. Non-Compliant Could result in operational inefficiency and internal disputes over authority. King IV – Performance & Value Creation (Principle 11) Structures should enhance performance and sustainable value creation. Potential for leadership tension could detract from strategic execution and value creation. Partially Compliant Leadership misalignment may slow responsiveness to market shifts. King IV – Risk & Opportunity Governance (Principle 11) Effective governance of risk is essential for sustainability. Governance uncertainty may weaken enterprise risk management effectiveness. Partially Compliant Risk committee effectiveness depends on clear reporting lines, which are currently blurred. King IV – Stakeholder Inclusivity (Principle 16) Decisions should consider the legitimate interests of all stakeholders. Major shareholders (NSSA, government, foreign investors) not publicly assured of role clarity; no visible stakeholder consultation. Partially Compliant Could create shareholder activism or calls for governance restructuring.

Key Takeaways from the Matrix

Structural, Not Competence-Based Risk – Both executives are professionally qualified, but the dual leadership model breaches the spirit (if not the letter) of Basel III and King IV role clarity requirements. Political Optics Matter – In banking, perceived political interference can be as damaging as actual governance breaches, affecting credit ratings, correspondent banking relationships, and depositor confidence. Risk Amplification Potential – Given CBZ’s systemic importance, internal governance weaknesses could ripple through the banking sector if they result in strategic missteps or compliance failures. Corrective Actions Needed – Role charters, reporting lines, and an independent governance review should be urgently implemented to move toward full compliance.

Strategic Risk and Leadership Inefficiencies

Beyond the governance codes and ethics, the dual leadership model introduces very real strategic and operational risks. At a practical level, duplication of roles can lead to delays in decision-making, confusion over strategic priorities, and conflicting leadership signals to senior managers and stakeholders. More critically, it creates the potential for internal tension in both execution and evaluation of strategy.

In such a model, enterprise risk management (ERM) — already a delicate balance in volatile economies — may become ineffective due to governance uncertainty, misaligned oversight, or unclear accountability for key decisions. The result is a weakened ability to proactively manage systemic shocks, regulatory changes, or market disruptions.

A Missed Opportunity for Strengthening the CEO’s Office

If the intention behind this restructuring was to bolster executive capacity or lighten the CEO’s operational load, there were more strategically coherent alternatives. The appointment of a Group Corporate Affairs Director — a non-executive support role with clear responsibilities in stakeholder engagement, communications, or policy alignment — would have provided such support without infringing upon strategic authority.

Such a move would have enhanced capacity while preserving the CEO’s central leadership role, aligning with best practices from other regional and international financial institutions.

Systemic and Systematic Risks for the Sector

In its current form, CBZ’s dual leadership structure risks introducing both systemic and systematic dangers into the broader banking sector. Systemically, it sets a poor precedent — one where the largest financial institution can afford to defy best practices and expect impunity. This could embolden similar governance breaches in smaller, less regulated banks, thereby weakening confidence in the sector as a whole.

Systematically, it raises questions about CBZ’s internal control systems, reporting mechanisms, and long-term strategy. It may erode investor confidence, complicate regulatory engagements, and reduce the group’s resilience in a time of heightened global and domestic uncertainty.

Conclusion: Course Correction Needed

As the largest banking group in Zimbabwe by assets and reach, CBZ Holdings must be held to the highest standards of governance. The current leadership configuration, while perhaps politically expedient, is strategically flawed and misaligned with global best practices. It is a model that may ultimately undermine trust, transparency, and performance at a time when the institution — and the country — can least afford it.

CBZ’s board and shareholders must urgently reconsider this structure, not merely as a matter of compliance, but as a critical imperative for strategic coherence, leadership integrity, and long-term institutional resilience.