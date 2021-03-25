Biti beheaded by own sword

TENDAI Biti is a legislator [among others] who partnered with foreign governments to collectively punish his own people (innocent Zimbabweans) by sanctions, in an attempt to force them to vote for his party.

By Rutendo Bereza Matinyarare

He also conspired to influence and shape Zimbabwean laws in a manner that facilitates forced regime change, for his western masters.

All activities that contravene the human rights of the Zimbabwean people and go against the Oath of Office that Biti took to serve our state, when he entered government and our parliament. It’s also contrary to the preamble of the national constitution, which he participated in crafting as a member of COPAC.

Nevertheless, as the step child of the mighty US, no one could hold him accountable for his treason and crimes against humanity.

In 2018, soon after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti as a member of the People’s Democratic Party, joined hands with other MDCT heavy weights in ignoring the constitution of MDCT (a constitution Biti and many of his peer jurists were instrumental in drafting) and manipulating the party’s election joint venture agreement dubbed the MDC Alliance, to usurp power and forge the creation of a non-existent political entity passed-off as MDCA.

These members of the new so called MDCA, would go further to misappropriate MDCT funds, use its offices, staff and cars to campaign on the goodwill of MDCT and earn themselves seats in our legislature under the ticket of the non-existent political party MDCA.

Driven by his self-serving attitude and the arrogance of knowing that he was backed up by powerful governments that were itching to put boots on Zimbabwean soil. Biti effectively withdrew himself from PDP to assume the membership of a non-existent political party that was trying to pass-off a joint venture of political parties (MDC Alliance), as a party.

Overtime, the long arm of the law would catch up with MDCA members, when the bonafide members of MDCT, challenged the constitutionality of MDCA gaining seats for individuals in parliament.

Justice, equality and fairness would prevail, when the constitutional court ruled that the forgery called MDCA [the political party], was illegitimate and that its members had no individual standing in the MDC Alliance body corporate because their individual standing was limited to their political parties, that were signatory to the [political joint venture] alliance.

Biti and his obdurate accomplices, then made the mistake of professing publicly, that they were no longer members of their respective parties, but members of MDCA (the joint venture body corporate in which only parties and not individuals, could be party). They did this oblivious of the fact that Chapter IV, part 5, section 129j of our constitution, allows political parties to recall members of their party who leave the party through which they got into parliament.

The once weaker MDCT members who Biti and his accomplices had pushed aside [when they created the illegal party], decided, in line with the Zimbabwean constitution of 2013 [that Tendai was instrumental in drafting], to recall MDCA members from parliament.

In the past week, the PDP executive, also informed parliament, in writing, that Tendai Biti was no longer a member of PDP, which according to our constitution automatically removes Tendai Biti from parliament because he is no longer a member of the political party that got him into parliament.

Since these developments, the United States has expressed outrage at these political parties exercising their constitutional right (a constitution the US influenced), calling it an attempt by ZANU PF to destroy the opposition.

What is interesting about this US meddling is, they conveniently forget that in 2009, The Elders (Koffi Annan, Nelson Mandela, Gracia Machel etc) threatened Zimbabwe with imminent western intervention, unless ZANU PF agreed to a Government of National Unity with MDC and the immediate creation of a Constitutional Parliamentary Committee (COPAC) to draft the new Zimbabwean constitution.

COPAC was formed with the heavy influence of the UN, other western NGOs, the EU, UK, South African constitutional experts and the United States. As a result, the constitution, written under western coercion, established institutions designed to weaken ZANU PF influence on policy, land reform, media freedoms, human rights and electoral reforms.

Through the process, the US and her allies were able to enshrine, the compensation of white farmers for developments (a form of reparations for ending colonialism to create precedence and legal custom for future Southern African land reform), through proxies like Biti and Alex Magaisa, without realizing that they were unintentionally also sharpening other parts of the guillotine that would eventually take the scalps of Biti, Chamisa and MDCA.

In trying to weaken ZANU PF, the United States used their incompetent constitutional expert Tendai Biti, to sharpen instruments that would eventually decapitate him and his partners when it mattered the most.

Today, the constitutions of the MDCT and the nation, to which Biti contributed significantly, have become the double edged sword of rule of law that has destroyed Biti and MDCA, without ZANU PF or government lifting a finger.

The removal of such a cancer from our legislature and political body, by its own mechanization, can only be poetic justice to the innocent Zimbabwean civilians that Biti and his cohorts have tormented by sanctions, for two decades. It also portends to the possibility of Zimbabweans finally achieving unity and common national interest, after the exit of the jecha brigade (spoilers brigade) from our national assembly.

I hope the new Patriotic Act that our government is concluding, will be retrogressive to bar Biti and others like him, from participating in public politics and will send him to prison for partnering with foreign enemies of the state to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe.

It’s imperative that we purge our national politics of these traitors, because if we don’t, a time will come when our citizens will rise up in anger (as they did in 2008) against the supporters of MDC who have been attacking them and the nation with economic weapons, to force Zimbabweans to vote for their party.

In shona we say: “vaBiti varumwa ne cheku chera” which means “ Mr Biti has been bitten by that which he went hunting for, when he tried to dig it out of a hole”.

http://wix.to/GkC0B8I?ref=2_m_cl