Zimbabwe’s population now just over 15 million

ZIMBABWE’S population is now just over 15 million, according to the 2022 Population and Housing Census Preliminary Results released this Tuesday.

The census, which was held from the 21st to 30th of April focusing on demographic characteristics, revealed a 16 percent population increase from the last census conducted in 2012.

“The population of Zimbabwe as at 20th April was at 15 178 979, of which 7 889 421 were female. The population as of 18th August 2012 was 13 061 239 of which 6280, 539 were male and 6 780 700 were female. The population change from 2012 to 2022 is 16.2 percent.”

“Harare Province constituted 16% of the total population, Manicaland 13.4%, Mash West province 12.5%,” explained Mr. Taguma Mahonde, Director General of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT).

The ratio of male to female population remains the same, with men at 48% and women at 52%.

“The overall sex ratio was 92%. The sex ratio ranged from 86 males per 100 females in Bulawayo province to 98 males per 100 females in Mashonaland West province,” he added.

Preliminary results for other areas which include housing characteristics and living conditions, functioning, emigration, deaths, education, fertility, and labour force will be announced after every two weeks. – ZBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

