Zimbabwe’s Political Crisis Deepens as Mnangagwa and Chiwenga Engage in High-Stakes Power Struggle

HARARE – The political climate in Zimbabwe has reached a boiling point as President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga are locked in a tense and escalating power struggle.

At the center of the conflict is Mnangagwa’s alleged bid to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limit of two terms, a move that has been met with fierce resistance from Chiwenga and his military-backed faction within the ruling Zanu PF party.

Chiwenga, widely seen as Mnangagwa’s likely successor when his second term ends in 2028, has been quietly consolidating support within the military and Zanu PF to block the president’s ambitions. The military, a key power broker in Zimbabwean politics, has reportedly made it clear that it will not back Mnangagwa’s efforts to seek a third term, further complicating the president’s position.

The situation has grown even more volatile with the intervention of militant war veterans, who over the weekend called for Mnangagwa’s immediate resignation. The ex-combatants, who played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, have accused the president of failing to deliver on his promises, citing widespread corruption, nepotism, and incompetence. They have declared Mnangagwa “unfit to lead the country,” adding fuel to the already fiery political landscape.

Mnangagwa, who came to power in November 2017 following a military coup that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe, has denied any plans to seek a third term. He has publicly stated his commitment to upholding the constitution, describing himself as a “constitutionalist.” However, skepticism remains high, given the opaque nature of Zimbabwean politics and the president’s reliance on military support to maintain his grip on power.

Despite Mnangagwa’s assurances, tensions between him and Chiwenga continue to simmer, with many Zimbabweans fearing the potential fallout from this deadly succession battle. The power struggle has raised concerns about the stability of the country, which is already grappling with economic challenges, including hyperinflation, unemployment, and widespread poverty.

As the political drama unfolds, the future of Zimbabwe hangs in the balance. The outcome of this high-stakes brinkmanship will not only determine the leadership of the country but also have profound implications for its democratic institutions, economic recovery, and social cohesion. For now, Zimbabweans watch with bated breath as the power struggle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga threatens to reshape the nation’s political landscape.

