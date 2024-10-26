Mnangagwa Rejects Proposal for Extended Rule, Reaffirms Commitment to Constitution

Spread the love

BULAWAYO — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned down calls from some factions within his party, ZANU PF, to extend his leadership to 2030.

The announcement was made by Patrick Chinamasa during the presentation of final resolutions at the 21st ZANU PF National People’s Conference, currently being held in Bulawayo.

While some ZANU PF wings have been lobbying for the President to stay in office beyond his two-term constitutional limit, President Mnangagwa has remained steadfast in his stance as a constitutionalist, underscoring his respect for the rule of law. Zimbabwe’s Constitution mandates a maximum of two presidential terms, and Mnangagwa has committed to upholding these limits.

The annual tree-planting activity has become a hallmark of ZANU PF's national conferences, promoting sustainable practices and reinforcing the party's call for intensified conservation efforts across Zimbabwe.

The annual tree-planting activity has become a hallmark of ZANU PF’s national conferences, promoting sustainable practices and reinforcing the party’s call for intensified conservation efforts across Zimbabwe.

Chinamasa outlined the rationale behind the proposal, stating that under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zimbabwe has seen significant achievements in infrastructure, agriculture, and economic reforms. These accomplishments, he suggested, position the country on a path to prosperity that would benefit from the continuity of Mnangagwa’s leadership beyond 2028.

However, Chinamasa reported that during consultations, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed his stance as a “constitutionalist” committed to upholding the national Constitution, which limits the presidency to two terms. President Mnangagwa’s current term is set to conclude in 2028, marking the end of his two-term mandate.

The proposal for an extension sparked mixed reactions, with some party members expressing disappointment over Mnangagwa’s decision to forgo an extended tenure. Others within and outside the party praised the President’s commitment to constitutional principles, emphasizing the importance of respecting democratic institutions.

Earlier in the day, Mnangagwa led a tree-planting ceremony in Bulawayo, accompanied by the First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, who serves as the Environment and Tourism Patron. The event was attended by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as senior ZANU PF officials, including Amai Miniyothabo Chiwenga. Together, they planted trees at a designated site that is slated for transformation into a recreational park. The annual tree-planting ceremony, a hallmark of ZANU PF conferences, symbolizes the party’s commitment to environmental stewardship and aims to inspire Zimbabweans to prioritize conservation efforts.

The tree-planting activity also reflects Zimbabwe’s alignment with broader climate action goals, as the country seeks to balance economic development with sustainable environmental practices. As Zimbabwe faces growing challenges related to climate change, initiatives like these have become increasingly relevant to the nation’s ecological health.

The 21st ZANU PF National People’s Conference continues, with discussions centred on the future of the party and its policies for advancing national development. Party members are expected to address key economic and social issues, including agricultural resilience, economic recovery, and infrastructure investment.

