Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa places country on lockdown up-grade

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has announced a level 4 national lockdown which will run for two weeks following a spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

The enhanced measures, which come effect immediately, will see travellers with fake Covid-19 documents being jailed. Curfew hours have been reviewed from 10pm-6am to 6.30pm to 6am.

Inter-city travel has been banned except for the production and distribution of food and medicines.

Business operating hours have been reviewed from 8am-6pm to 8am-3.30pm and those deported back to the country will either be subjected to self-quarantine or quarantined in identified places.

Industry is now required to decongest workplaces to 40 percent with the rest of the workers working from home.

Commercial transport remains operational.

Ministers and legislators will be dispatched to their constituencies to educate people on the vaccination programmes.