Zimbabwe’s Deep State Reportedly Pressures Mnangagwa to Resign Amid Political Upheaval

Harare, Zimbabwe – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly under intense pressure from the country’s deep state and security apparatus to step down peacefully, as internal fissures within ZANU-PF and growing dissent among war veterans threaten to unravel his grip on power.

Sources within the security establishment indicate that Mnangagwa has been formally advised to resign to avoid the humiliation of being forcibly removed. The directive has allegedly shaken the president, who has since communicated the message to his family and closest allies—many of whom had been at the forefront of pushing for a constitutional amendment to extend his rule beyond 2028. Reports suggest that his sons are already preparing to leave Zimbabwe ahead of his anticipated exit.

War Veterans and Security Forces Shift Allegiances

The latest developments come in the wake of press conferences held by a group of senior war veterans, led by Geza, whose growing influence within Zimbabwe’s power structures has rattled the ruling elite.

The war veterans, once staunch allies of ZANU-PF, have increasingly voiced concerns over Mnangagwa’s leadership, economic mismanagement, and perceived betrayal of their long-standing loyalty to the party.

The deep state, including influential figures within the military and intelligence services, is now believed to be aligning itself with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s faction, leading to a significant shift in Zimbabwe’s political dynamics.

Senior ZANU-PF members who had previously backed Mnangagwa are reportedly distancing themselves from him, with some seeking protection and political accommodation within the Chiwenga-led camp.

The Road to Mass Protests?

Despite the mounting pressure, Mnangagwa has yet to publicly respond to the resignation demands. However, insiders suggest that should he refuse to comply, a formal ultimatum will be issued. Failure to step down within the given timeframe could result in mass protests, as opposition forces and disenchanted ZANU-PF factions move to exploit the growing instability.

This political crisis has left Zimbabwe at a crossroads, with many watching closely to see whether Mnangagwa will bow to internal party pressure or attempt to resist—a move that could trigger wider unrest.

With tensions rising and the security forces appearing to shift their loyalty, Zimbabwe could be on the brink of another seismic power transition.

