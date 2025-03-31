Zimbabweans Stage Nationwide Stayaway in Protest Against Mnangagwa’s Tyranny and Corruption

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabweans across the country staged a nationwide stayaway protest on March 31, in a bold demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, which is accused of corruption, economic mismanagement, and repression.

The mass action, informally dubbed the Geza Revolution after war veteran leader Blessed Geza, saw urban centres largely deserted as businesses, shops, schools, and public institutions remained closed. From Chirundu in the north to Beitbridge in the south, and across major cities such as Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kwekwe, Masvingo, and Mutare, citizens heeded the call to protest by staying home.

The demonstration, spearheaded by war veterans aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s faction within Zanu-PF, is widely seen as Mnangagwa’s most significant political test since the January 2019 fuel protests, which were met with a violent crackdown that left at least 17 people dead.

While the stayaway remained largely peaceful, there were reports of minor skirmishes in Harare, particularly at Robert Mugabe Square, where police dispersed small groups attempting to march. Security forces maintained a heavy presence in urban areas, but notably, the military—often regarded as Zimbabwe’s ultimate power broker—was absent from the streets.

Factionalism and Political Unrest

The protest underscores intensifying factional battles within Zanu-PF, as rival camps loyal to Mnangagwa and Chiwenga clash over the party’s leadership succession. Mnangagwa’s allies have been pushing for a constitutional amendment to extend his rule beyond 2028, a move that has sparked outrage even within his own party.

War veterans, once staunch allies of the ruling party, have now turned against Mnangagwa, calling for his resignation and throwing their weight behind Chiwenga’s camp. Although their mobilisation efforts appeared weak, the overwhelming public participation in the stayaway signalled deep-seated discontent with Mnangagwa’s rule.

“The war veterans may have their own political motives, but the people are sending a message: they agree that Mnangagwa has failed,” said a political analyst. “This is a convergence of frustration, and it’s a warning of bigger unrest ahead.”

Notably absent from today’s protests was Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa. Sources close to Chamisa suggest he is wary of aligning with a factional Zanu-PF power struggle, preferring instead to push for a broad-based national movement demanding democratic change.

Chamisa’s allies reportedly fear a repeat of November 2017, when public frustration was leveraged by the military to remove long-time leader Robert Mugabe, only to replace him with Mnangagwa, another Zanu-PF figure.

The stayaway delivered a significant blow to Zimbabwe’s already fragile economy, bringing commercial activity to a standstill. Many businesses shut their doors, while the informal sector—on which millions of Zimbabweans rely—was largely inactive.

At the core of the economic crisis is the instability of the Zimbabwean dollar, which continues to lose value amid soaring inflation and declining public confidence. Under Mnangagwa’s leadership, unemployment has surged, and an increasing number of Zimbabweans are leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad.

In response to the growing pressure, Mnangagwa has taken a series of preemptive security measures, including the recent dismissal of key military and security officials, among them Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lt-Gen Anselem Sanyatwe, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, and CIO Director-General Isaac Moyo. These shake-ups are widely viewed as efforts to consolidate power and neutralise internal threats.

Despite the crackdown, war veterans have vowed to press on. “We fought for democracy, not for one man’s rule,” said a spokesperson for the group.

As tensions simmer, the question remains: Is this the beginning of a broader movement against Mnangagwa, or merely a momentary flare-up? What is certain is that Zimbabwe’s political landscape is becoming increasingly volatile, and Mnangagwa faces his biggest challenge yet.

