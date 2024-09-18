‘Zimbabweans Fade Up With Democracy and Its Malfunction’ – Report

Spread the love

A recent Afrobarometer survey has revealed that while an overwhelming majority of Zimbabweans favour democracy over any other form of government, there remains significant dissatisfaction with how democracy functions in the country. The study, conducted between June 1 and 15, 2024, highlights the deep-rooted yearning for democratic governance among Zimbabwe’s citizens, alongside growing concerns about the nation’s democratic shortcomings.

Strong Preference for Democracy

According to the survey, a resounding 85% of Zimbabweans expressed a preference for democracy as the best form of government. This overwhelming support underscores the country’s long-standing commitment to democratic ideals, despite decades of political turbulence. Zimbabweans continue to reject alternative forms of governance, such as autocratic rule or military dictatorships, emphasizing the value they place on civic freedoms and representative governance.

The data also shows that 88% of respondents reject the one-man rule, illustrating the country’s strong opposition to autocratic leadership. In addition, 72% oppose one-party rule, a significant finding in a country where political power has long been dominated by the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF). Similarly, 72% of citizens also reject military rule, indicating a clear demand for civilian-led governance.

Widespread Dissatisfaction with Democratic Functioning

Despite the widespread endorsement of democratic governance, only a minority of Zimbabweans are satisfied with the way democracy works in their country. According to the Afrobarometer study, 56% of respondents believe that Zimbabwe is either “not a democracy” or “a democracy with major problems.” This disillusionment highlights concerns over the quality of democratic processes and the limitations of governance in ensuring accountability, fairness, and representation.

Furthermore, 50% of Zimbabweans reported that they were “not very satisfied” or “not at all satisfied” with how democracy functions in Zimbabwe. This dissatisfaction is largely driven by economic hardships, political instability, corruption, and a lack of transparency, which continue to plague the country’s political landscape.

The survey reveals a growing gap between the public’s aspiration for democratic governance and the realities of the political system. Many citizens view Zimbabwe’s democracy as flawed, with institutional weaknesses and governance failures that hinder the full realization of democratic principles.

Urban vs. Rural Perspectives

Interestingly, the Afrobarometer study identified some differences in opinions between urban and rural populations. Urbanites were more likely than rural residents to reject one-party rule and military rule, with 77% of urban respondents opposing both, compared to 69% of rural respondents. This divide suggests that urban residents, who are typically more exposed to diverse political views and social movements, may have a stronger inclination toward democratic pluralism and civilian governance.

On the other hand, opposition to one-man rule remained similarly strong across both urban and rural areas, with 89% of urban dwellers and 87% of rural residents rejecting the concentration of power in the hands of a single leader. These findings reflect a national consensus on the need for collective and inclusive leadership, regardless of geographic location.

Zimbabwe’s Struggle for Democratic Stability

The Afrobarometer survey results come at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with significant political and economic challenges. Since gaining independence in 1980, the country has experienced periods of autocratic rule, contested elections, and economic crises, all of which have contributed to a fragile democratic environment. Despite efforts to restore democratic processes, many citizens remain sceptical about the government’s ability to uphold democratic norms.

The findings of this survey are critical as they shed light on the disconnect between Zimbabwe’s democratic aspirations and the reality of its governance structures. Zimbabweans’ dissatisfaction with the functioning of democracy points to the urgent need for political reforms that prioritize transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

International and Domestic Calls for Reform

As Zimbabwe continues to face scrutiny from both domestic and international actors, the results of the Afrobarometer survey may serve as a call for comprehensive reforms. The ruling ZANU–PF party and opposition groups alike have been under pressure to address electoral irregularities, ensure greater political participation, and tackle systemic corruption.

Furthermore, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) have expressed concern about Zimbabwe’s political and economic instability, advocating for stronger democratic practices in the region. Zimbabwe’s next electoral cycle will likely be viewed as a crucial test of its commitment to democratic governance, as citizens demand greater accountability and transparency from their leaders.

Afrobarometer’s Role in African Democracy

Afrobarometer, a pan-African, non-partisan research network, plays a pivotal role in providing reliable data on African experiences with democracy, governance, and quality of life. Since 1999, the organization has conducted surveys across the continent, offering insights into the democratic attitudes and experiences of African citizens.

In Zimbabwe, the Afrobarometer team, led by the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), interviewed 1,200 adult citizens face-to-face, in their preferred languages, to ensure accurate representation of public opinion. The findings offer a valuable perspective on the state of democracy in Zimbabwe and provide policymakers with data-driven insights into the reforms needed to strengthen democratic governance.

The Road Ahead

Zimbabwe’s future as a democratic nation depends on addressing the gaps identified in the Afrobarometer study. Political reforms, economic revitalization, and efforts to combat corruption are essential steps toward restoring faith in the democratic process. Moreover, the voices of Zimbabweans, as captured in this survey, underscore the urgent need for leadership that is accountable to the people and responsive to their needs.

The demand for democracy in Zimbabwe remains high, but without significant changes in how the country is governed, the aspirations of its citizens may remain unfulfilled. As Zimbabwe prepares for future elections, the government, civil society, and international partners must work together to ensure that democracy is not only preferred but also fully realized in the everyday lives of its people.

Source: Afrobarometer Survey, 2024

