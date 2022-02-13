News Ticker

Zimbabwean woman arrested with heroin at Indian airport

February 13, 2022 Staff Reporter Main 0




MUMBAI, India – Customs Air Intelligence Unit has recovered drugs worth approximately ₹ 60 crores from a Zimbabwean passenger at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, said Mumbai customs officer.

The drugs were concealed inside the trolley bag and two file folders, added the Mumbai customs officer.

She was found to be carrying 7,006 grams yellowish powder tested as “Heroin” and 1480 grams white crystal granules tested to contain a combination of ‘Heroin’ and ‘Methamp’, as per the customs officer.

Zimbabwe Passenger Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 60 Crore At Mumbai Airport




Copyright © 2022 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!