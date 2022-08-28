Zimbabwean nurses migrating to UK being exploited in ‘bonded labour schemes’

That’s despite a vast difference in the number of health professionals per population. In 2018, there were 1.9 nurses and midwives per 1,000 people in Zimbabwe, compared to the UK’s 8.2 nurses and midwives per 1,000.

But extreme poverty is stalking Zimbabwe, and nurses – who are paid just $79 a month and expected to juggle a high patient load – are seeking a better life. Inflation has shot to 479 per cent this year alone, according to Steve Hanke, director of the Troubled Currencies project at the Cato Institute.

However, many find themselves no better off when they reach the UK – a situation experts say is now too large to ignore.

Rumours of agencies overcharging workers exploded publicly on Twitter in June, with leaked care-worker pay slips purportedly showing salaries of £2,255 drained by their employers under guises of administrative fees until just £604 was left.

Mr Moyo, who left the UK after a matter of months due to the conditions, said he was not alone in seeing his wages cut dramatically, or living in cramped conditions. While in Britain, he was forced to pay £70 a week to share a house with eight others.

“I’ll never return to the UK as a care worker,” he told the Telegraph, describing the schemes as a form of modern slavery. But the experiences of those who were undocumented were even worse, he added.

“I met with guys who told me, ‘I have been [in the UK] since 1999 and don’t have papers, so I do care work, I work for an agency and [I’m] left with 300 pounds. You just do what they ask you to do’,” Mr Moyo said, referring to colleagues he met in Margate. He added that some workers were so impoverished that they slept in the clients’ homes.

‘Slavery happening in front of our eyes’

Though UK law allows employers to dock wages for “reasonable costs”, any employee must not be left with an income that is below the UK national living wage of £9.50 an hour, Mr Nyawanza said.

These workers are also subject to zero-hours contracts, which means an employer does not guarantee the individual any hours of work, according to Tich Dauramanzi, a Zimbabwe-born engineer who ran a legitimate care staffing agency in Stoke-on-Trent until 2017.

“This is slavery happening in front of our eyes. I strongly believe we are going to have a court case very soon. Most of these employers owe people more money than they can ever pay,” he said.