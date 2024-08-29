Zimbabwean man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in UK

Spread the love

Gloucester, England – A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a woman in the early hours of Tuesday morning, local police have confirmed.

Tanaka Zivanai, a resident of Dora Walk in Gloucester, has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Zanele Sibanda. The incident occurred at the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road in Tredworth, Gloucester, at approximately 1:45 AM BST.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at the location, but despite their efforts, Ms. Sibanda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zivanai was arrested shortly after the incident and has been remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 29.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police confirmed the charges and expressed their condolences to the family of the victim. “Ms. Sibanda’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers,” the statement read.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released in the coming days.

More updates to follow.

