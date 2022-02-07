Zimbabwean Govt Warns Teachers Against Shutting Down Schools

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean government has warned unnamed people who reportedly barred pupils from accessing schools this Monday that they will be dealt with in line with relevant procedures.

Schools opened this Monday for the 2022 first term, almost a month after the initial date (10 January), due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Tumisang Thabela, on Monday said the Government was pleased with the huge turnout of both teachers and pupils when classes resumed today.

Reports indicate that in Harare and Bulawayo, learners were turned away as teachers embarked on a strike, citing “incapacitation”.

In a statement, Thabela said the Government is seized with addressing the issue of teachers’ remuneration and an announcement will be made once specific details have been finalised by the Ministry of Finance.

Read the statement:

Government is pleased to note that schools have opened, that the majority of teachers reported for duty, and that the majority of schoolchildren were able to attend classes.

In instances where students and pupils were unable to attend, Government awaits definitive information on the reasons, so as to respond appropriately.

Regrettably, Government has noted that, in a few instances, learners were barred from accessing schools.

Government has been in discussion with its workers in the framework of the National Joint Negotiating Council, and, in its continuing sensitivity to the needs of its workers, is committed to the shared aspiration for the continuous improvement of conditions of service in the entire civil service.

In that regard, Government is seized with the positive adjustment of conditions for its workers within the current budgetary framework.

Those adjustments will be announced soon when specific details have been finalized by Treasury.

Government urges its workers to report faithfully at their workstations to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services to the public. Access to education is the inalienable right of every child.

Deliberate interference with that right is a grave affront to the child, as well as to parents and guardians, apart from being an act of misconduct that cannot be tolerated.

Consequently, appropriate measures will be taken in line with relevant procedures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

