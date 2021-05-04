Zimbabwean Constitutional Amendment sails through legislative assembly

Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sailed through Senate this afternoon after it got the required two thirds majority.

At least 65 Senators who included Zanu PF legislators and traditional leaders voted for the passage of the Bill while 10 Senators voted against.

From the reading of the voting pattern, some MDC T Senators voted for the Bill despite a decision by their party leaders led by Sen Douglas Mwonzora to oppose it during debate.

This is because there were more than 15 Senators from the MDC T Senators in the Chamber yet only 10 voted against it.

The support of the Bill from some MDC T Senators is attributable to a clause that seeks to extend the women’ s quota by two more terms, a provision that was popular among women legislators.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi described the passage as historic while Sen Mwonzora said he will accept the result.

The Bill seeks to extend the women’s quota, remove a clause on running mates, extend tenure of medically fit judges beyond 70 years and give impetus to the devolution agenda.