Zimbabwean Businesswoman Launches New Opposition Party

A Zimbabwean businesswoman, Elizabeth Valerio, has launched an opposition party saying the local and international community should take a proactive role in ensuring that the 2023 harmonized elections are free, fair and credible.

Officially launching the party in Harare today, Valerio, who is the interim president of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA), said she is confident of victory in the 2023 elections and the forthcoming council and parliamentary by-election in which her party has fielded four candidates.

She said her party would set up 30 companies in various sectors of the economy before the next elections.

Some ordinary people have welcomed the party’s stance on rebuilding Zimbabwe before it is even elected into office.

But some analysts say there are too many political parties in Zimbabwe that normally split votes in critical national elections.

More details to follow …

