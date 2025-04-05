Zimbabwe Waives U.S. Tariffs in Bid to De-Escalate Trade Tensions with Washington

Spread the love

HARARE – In a surprising diplomatic pivot, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Saturday that Zimbabwe will suspend all tariffs on goods imported from the United States, following a fresh wave of trade penalties imposed on Zimbabwean exports by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The move, announced on Mnangagwa’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, is aimed at encouraging improved bilateral ties and avoiding a tit-for-tat escalation after Washington slapped an 18% tariff on Zimbabwean goods as part of a broader protectionist push.

“The principle of reciprocal tariffs, as a tool for safeguarding domestic employment and industrial sectors, holds merit,” Mnangagwa wrote. “However, the Republic of Zimbabwe maintains a policy of fostering amicable relations with all nations, and cultivating adversarial relationships with none.”

He added: “In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, under the leadership of President Trump, I will direct the Zimbabwean government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States.”

The Zimbabwean leader framed the decision as a gesture of goodwill and a signal that Harare is committed to equitable trade and diplomacy, despite rising protectionist sentiments in the U.S.

Trump’s administration this week announced sweeping tariff increases, including an 18% duty on Zimbabwean exports to the U.S., as part of a new trade framework that takes effect April 9. The new measures are based on each country’s trade balance with the U.S., with Zimbabwe being targeted over a $24.1 million goods trade deficit in 2024.

Zimbabwe’s key exports to the U.S. — including tobacco, sugar, and ferroalloys — now face heightened barriers. Analysts warn that the new tariffs could further squeeze Zimbabwe’s struggling economy and limit its export growth prospects in North America.

While many global leaders have reacted with outrage to Trump’s unilateral tariff regime — with the European Union and Japan threatening retaliatory measures — Mnangagwa’s administration has chosen the path of de-escalation.

“Suspending tariffs on U.S. goods may not offer immediate economic benefit,” said Harare-based trade analyst Tendai Mudzengi. “But it’s a strategic move aimed at keeping communication channels open and avoiding further diplomatic or economic fallout.”

Trump defended the tariffs in a fiery speech from the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, saying they were necessary to “end decades of economic abuse.”

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” Trump declared.

Mnangagwa’s decision comes amid rising domestic concerns over inflation, unemployment, and constrained access to global markets. The government says it hopes this gesture will open the door to renewed dialogue with Washington and help reframe Zimbabwe as a constructive global trade partner.

While U.S. exemptions have been made for certain goods like pharmaceuticals and critical minerals, most Zimbabwean exports will now face steep tariffs. Harare’s conciliatory approach may offer a rare point of diplomatic calm in an increasingly turbulent era of global trade.

