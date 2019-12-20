Zimbabwe Vice-President’s threatened to unleash army on journalist

HARARE – Embattled wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga threatened to unleash members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces on a former journalist Thandekile Moyo over a social media post.

Writing about the incident, Moyo said, “In 2018, she sent someone to “talk to me” about my social media posts which she felt painted her and Zanu-PF in a bad light. She advised me to stand down and rather take it from her than have the soldiers pay me a visit.”

The threat by Chiwenga led to the firing of the journalist from work.

“I refused to be intimidated. A short while later I was fired without warning from my job at a government-funded publishing house.

“I admit I step on many government toes with my writing, but I will forever wonder to what extent her threats were linked to my firing. Mary Chiwenga failed to manage the power that came with being married to an army general cum vice president.” Moyo added.

Chiwenga is currently in remand prison for attempted murder, fraud, money laundering and externalisation of foreign currency.

Through her lawyers, Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, Chiwenga has filed a bail application in respect of the attempted murder charge and an appeal in the same court against the refusal by the Harare Magistrates Courts to grant her bail on Monday on other charges.

In the applications, she denied the charges being levelled against her.

Her lawyers said she is not capable to stand trial due to her current physical condition. They argued that she should be in hospital undergoing treatment.