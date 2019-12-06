Zimbabwe Vice-President Chiwenga files for divorce

VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga is on the brink of divorcing his wife, ex model Marry Chiwenga, after the pair had a nasty fallout when he was seriously ill and hospitalised in South Africa.

Family members and government officials say the fallout revolved around personal matters related to Marry’s behaviour and her attempt to have Chiwenga write a will, in which she would have been the largest beneficiary of the couple’s vast estate in the event that he dies.

At the time, most members of Chiwenga’s family, as well as government officials, had ruled out the general’s hopes of recovery. Senior Zanu-PF officials had also begun jostling for his post, while others pushed for him to be dropped from government on the grounds that he was incapacitated.

Chiwenga and Marry have been living separately after the Vice-President moved into another house on arrival from China, where he was hospitalised for four months, before staging a remarkable recovery.

Chiwenga has instructed his lawyer Wilson Manase to handle divorce proceedings and the Zimbabwe Independent understands the matter will be heard soon, possibly by Judge President George Chiweshe who has since received the papers.

Chiweshe is a former Judge Advocate-General in the Zimbabwe National Army. Sources told the Independent he received the divorce papers directly instead of through the Registrar of the High Court to ensure they do not leak.

“The general was livid when the proposal (to write a will) was made. He was weak and emancipated, but summoned all the energy he had to let Marry know his feelings. He accused her of wanting him dead and even suggested that she could be working with his political rivals to poison or bewitch him,” a government official said.

“He then barred her from seeing him. When arrangements were made for the VP to be flown to China, she was kept in the dark. The general also made it clear that he did not want to see her while in China and that is the reason why she never visited him in Beijing when he was hospitalised there for four months.”

Officials said Chiwenga has not tried to hide his disdain for his wife even in public.”That is the reason why Marry was not part of the welcoming party at the Robert Mugabe International Airport when the general returned. It was not a coincidence. It was by design,” the official said.

“Marry was also not at the Chiwenga homestead last weekend when the general held a welcome home party. He did not mention her when he was mentioning people who stood by him when he was ill.”

In his remarks at the party, Chiwenga paid glowing gratitude to Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro who accompanied him to South Africa, India and China as he sought treatment for an ailment his loyalists link to poisoning.

He also mentioned the aides who stuck by his side during his four-month stay in Beijing as he convalesced.Chiwenga jetted into the country on November 23 and was received at the airport by Chinese embassy officials, his son Richard and other relatives.

Officials revealed Chiwenga did not return to his Borrowdale Brooke home, but chose to stay at one of his nearby properties, which was furnished a few weeks before his arrival.

With the matter set to spill into the courts, sources said, lawyers representing Chiwenga have been instructed to push for a court order barring the media from reporting on the divorce proceedings.

In 2012, Chiwenga, then Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, also sought and was granted a court order to gag the media when he was in the process of divorcing Jocelyn, before he married Marry.

A weak and emancipated Chiwenga was airlifted to China in July after President Emmerson Mnangagwa engaged Chinese leader Xi Xinping on his behalf.