Zimbabwe upgrades countrywide lockdown as Covid infection cases rise

HARARE – Health minister and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga imposes new restrictions citing a “surge in cases”.

All gatherings except funerals are banned, all workshops and meetings to be held virtually and offices to be decongested by 50 percent, Chiwenga decreed (1/2).

Public transport operators to ensure strict COVID 19 regulations.

– all gatherings banned – churches, music shows, sports

– funerals maximum 30 people

– all offices to decongest by 50% except essential services

– businesses to operate from 8 am to 6 pm under strict regulations

– beer balls and nightclubs remain closed. Bottle stores to operate from 10 am to 4 pm. No drinking within or around bottle stores

– Restaurants and fast food outlets to serve takeaway only. Hotels to serve residents only.

– markets to close at 6 pm

– health inspectors and law enforcement officers will move around enforcing.

– vending around and within tobacco auction floors prohibited. Only buyers and sellers allowed. Maximum 2 people per delivery.

– strict 48hr PCR negative results at all borders and airports. Quarantine of those coming from hotspots countries at own expense.

– Public advised not to travel to hotspot areas. These will be published daily. Targeted lockdowns to be done in hotspot areas.