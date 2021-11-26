Zimbabwe to talk to SA govt over Work Permit renewal

ZIMBABWE’s top envoy to South Africa, ambassador David Hamadziripi says government accepts the decision by the South African government to discontinue the issuing of special permits to Zimbabweans, but will engage their counterparts for clarity on the implementation process.

The South African government has announced that it will discontinue special permits to Zimbabwean nationals working in that country with the affected people only having a year to get more regular permits.

Zimbabwe’s top envoy to South Africa, Ambassador David Hamadziripi says permission for any national to stay in every country is based on the laws of that nation, hence government’s accepts the decision.

“What we will do is to engage the SA government for purposes of understanding the implementation so that there is little disruption to the nationals and so that we share the necessary information,” said the Ambassador.

Ambassador Hamadziripi urged Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa to comply with the requirements of South African laws and follow due processes to apply for new permits.

“As you may be aware the Zim exemption permit the beneficiaries were in three categories. there the professionals , some are self-employed or who have invested here and are tuning enterprises and some students were benefitting from the ZEP the decision that has been taken now invited them to do what has always been the concept and intention behind ZEP which was these individuals who were under the special dispensation where going to move to the Normal immigration categories in this country.

“This decision normalises the stay for citizens so we encourage them to follow the procedures that will be laid out to apply for permits and visas that are relevant to their category and the process will follow its course and decisions will be taken by the South African government. We encourage our national sleep to follow the law.”

One hundred and eighty thousand Zimbabweans will be affected by the recent turn of events, having benefited from the special permits since 2009. – ZBC

