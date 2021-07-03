Zimbabwe to deploy security forces to enforce lockdown

The country’s security forces will continue to enforce the enhanced Level Four Covid-19 control measures announced by President Mnangagwa to ensure adherence and help in the containment of the pandemic, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said.

President Mnangagwa this week announced enhanced Level Four lockdown measures that saw business hours being cut while enforcing a curfew from 6.30 pm to 6 am.

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, Minister Kazembe said the police would enforce the lockdown measures without fear or favour.

He said more than 51 000 Zimbabweans had been arrested in June alone for not properly wearing face masks and warned citizens to adhere to the World Health Organisation health protocols.

“All citizens are mandated to wear proper face masks and to strictly practice social distancing. Given the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the security forces will ensure strict compliance to the above prevention and containment measures,” he said.

He said all businesses and citizens were expected to follow the new business hours and curfew and restrict movement.

“The security forces will ensure that pirate taxis are decisively dealt with as part of the Level Four lockdown measures. Beerhalls, nightclubs, and bars remain closed.

“Those found violating this restriction will be dealt with decisively. Citizens should inform police should they come across such activities,” said Minister Kazembe.

“For the sake of public health and human security and in line with their mandates, the security forces will ensure strict adherence to the above measures.

“Offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the country’s laws. Covid-19 is real and every citizen is obliged to follow the aforementioned measures and the WHO health protocols. Together and working in unison masking, social distancing, and adhering to the national Level Four lockdown measures, we will flatten the Covid-19 curve.”

The country has been recording a sustained increase in new Covid-19 cases with 1 357 cases and 19 deaths recorded on July 1 bringing the total number of active cases to 10 002 and deaths to 1 808.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 51 221 Covid-19 cases, 39 411 recoveries, and 1 808 deaths. – Herald.