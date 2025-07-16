Zimbabwe Succession: Is Mnangagwa Losing Control?

Spread the love

Harare – The ruling party in Zimbabwe, ZANU-PF, is entering a turbulent phase, with growing signs that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grip on power is weakening.

The political chessboard has shifted sharply in recent weeks, as his long-time deputy and former military commander, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, appears to be consolidating power while directly challenging both Mnangagwa and his anointed successor, controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

The latest developments come just two months after Mnangagwa’s failed bid to extend his term beyond the 2028 constitutional limit — a move strongly opposed by senior party figures, including Chiwenga. Now, tensions have spilled into open confrontation, revealing deep divisions in the ruling elite and suggesting a possible realignment of power as the post-Mnangagwa succession battle heats up.

Chiwenga vs Tagwirei: A Clash of Power Blocs

At the heart of the emerging conflict is a stark generational and ideological divide. On one side stands Chiwenga, a retired general and one of the architects of the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe. He has long positioned himself as the guardian of the liberation legacy and enjoys considerable support among the military, war veterans, and the party’s traditionalist base.

On the other side is Tagwirei — a wealthy businessman with close ties to Mnangagwa, often seen as the face of the so-called “Young Turks” in ZANU-PF. Tagwirei’s rise has been meteoric, fuelled by lucrative state contracts, alleged control over vast fuel and mining interests, and his role as the de facto financier of the ruling party’s operations.

But last week, tensions reached a boiling point when Chiwenga reportedly ordered security personnel to eject Tagwirei from a high-level Central Committee meeting held at the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare. Party insiders say Tagwirei’s presence was viewed by Chiwenga as a violation of protocol, especially as Tagwirei holds no formal party position.

The incident, which has not been officially confirmed but was widely discussed in political circles, marks the first public clash between the two powerful figures — and underscores Chiwenga’s determination to block any attempt by Mnangagwa to engineer a dynastic-style succession.

Mnangagwa’s Waning Influence

Mnangagwa, who came to power promising reform and economic renewal, is now increasingly seen as a lame duck president. His failure to win party consensus for a constitutional amendment that would have allowed him to contest beyond 2028 has severely undermined his authority. Several provincial structures, once loyal to him, have begun to shift allegiance to Chiwenga, who is now viewed by many within ZANU-PF as the natural successor.

Sources close to the presidency describe a “cold war” atmosphere at State House, with Mnangagwa reportedly sidelined from key decision-making processes. His recent international travels, including a high-profile trip to Moscow in May, are seen by some analysts as an attempt to project strength abroad while losing ground at home.

Adding to Mnangagwa’s troubles is growing discontent within the party over the economy. Inflation remains high, the controversial gold-backed ZiG currency is struggling to gain public trust, and disillusionment among the youth and civil servants is deepening. With elections looming in 2028, the party is under pressure to find a unifying candidate who can command both popular support and institutional control.

Tagwirei’s Polarising Role

Kudakwashe Tagwirei remains a polarising figure. To his supporters, he represents a pragmatic technocrat with the resources and networks to modernise Zimbabwe’s economy. To his detractors, he is a symbol of unchecked crony capitalism, accused of using his proximity to power to amass obscene wealth while ordinary citizens suffer.

His recent attempts to distribute title deeds to residents in urban settlements — a role traditionally reserved for government ministries — have raised eyebrows and sparked accusations of unconstitutional overreach. Critics argue that Mnangagwa is using Tagwirei to curry favour with urban voters and that this blurring of lines between state and private business is not only unethical but dangerous.

Chiwenga’s public rebuke of Tagwirei is thus seen not only as a challenge to Mnangagwa’s succession plan but also as a warning against the party’s drift toward “corporate capture.”

The Road to 2028: A Party at a Crossroads

With just three years to the next presidential elections, ZANU-PF finds itself at a crossroads. The liberation war generation, embodied by Chiwenga and his allies, is battling to preserve its historical legitimacy. Meanwhile, the business and technocratic class, represented by figures like Tagwirei, seeks to redefine the party’s identity in a new era.

Observers say the succession struggle could split the party down the middle if not carefully managed. There is already speculation of a possible “extraordinary congress” in 2026 to settle the leadership question. Such a move would mirror the internal party showdown that ended Mugabe’s rule, and could once again reshape the political landscape.

For now, Mnangagwa appears increasingly isolated — a president without a secure legacy or a clear succession plan. Whether he can still influence the direction of the party remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: the battle for Zimbabwe’s future is no longer about ideology. It is a high-stakes power struggle between entrenched military interests and rising economic elites, both jostling to define what comes after Emmerson Mnangagwa.

— Ends —

Like this: Like Loading...