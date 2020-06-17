Zimbabwe regime re-dollarises again

GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect introduced a US$75 Covid-19 allowance for all civil servants while their monthly salaries have been increased by 50%.

All government pensioners will be paid Covid-19 US$30 allowance.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed the new adjustments.

“With immediate, all civil servants’ salaries will be adjusted upwards by 50%. Additionally; all civil servants to be paid a flat non-taxable Covid-19 allowance US$75. All government pensioners to be paid a Covid-19 US$30 allowance,” he said.

Civil servants including police and army officers were Tuesday shocked to find their June salaries had been slashed raising tensions in the public service sector.

