Zimbabwe Police Hunt for ‘Bombshell’ Geza Amid Rising Political Tensions

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for Blessed Geza Runesu, also known as “Bombshell,” who is wanted in connection with a series of criminal offences, including theft, incitement to public violence, and undermining presidential authority.

In a statement released on 12 February 2025, the police warned that anyone found aiding or sheltering Runesu would face arrest and prosecution. Authorities have urged members of the public to provide any information that could lead to his capture.

While Runesu’s alleged crimes include the unlawful possession and disposal of vehicles, his case has attracted significant attention due to the political climate in Zimbabwe. The charge of undermining presidential authority has become increasingly common as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration tightens its grip on dissent. With growing speculation over his bid for a term extension beyond constitutional limits, critics argue that the state is using legal instruments to silence voices of opposition.

ZANU-PF, the ruling party, remains deeply divided over Mnangagwa’s future, with some factions within the party supporting his continued leadership while others—particularly war veterans—have expressed discontent.

The former liberation fighters, once seen as the backbone of the ruling party, have grown increasingly vocal about their dissatisfaction, particularly over economic hardships and unfulfilled promises.

Runesu’s alleged involvement in inciting public unrest has only fueled speculation that his arrest may be linked to broader efforts to suppress political activism. In recent months, Zimbabwe has witnessed growing tensions, with opposition figures, activists, and even some within ZANU-PF facing crackdowns as the government moves to consolidate power.

As authorities continue their search for Runesu, questions linger over whether his case is purely criminal or if it represents another chapter in Zimbabwe’s fraught political landscape.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...