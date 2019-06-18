Zimbabwe opposition claims escalating assassination attempts

HARARE – Prominent Harare lawyer Thabani Mpofu is not ruling out foul play after his vehicle overturned, trapping him for several minutes last Saturday.

Mpofu, who represented MDC leader Nelson Chamisa in his election petition last August, escaped with minor injuries after a vehicle in which he was a passenger overturned in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central.

The vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser pulling a trailer, veered off a dirt road and overturned, landing on its roof trapping the driver and Mpofu.

Mpofu, in response to a question if he suspected foul play in the accident, said: “I will exhaust my investigations and take a position very soon.”

The vehicle has been towed to Harare for mechanical examination.

Chamisa reacted to the incident on Twitter Sunday, saying: “So the vehicle veered off the road, rolled once and landed on the side. Adv Mpofu was trapped for some time together with his driver who’d lost consciousness. Some injuries, blood, bruises, pain on the chest and ribs. Just spoke to the People’s Advocate. He is ok. Thank you Jehovah!”

Mpofu’s accident just came days after a controversial preacher and critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime was involved in an accident in Masvingo that claimed the lives of three people, including his wife.

Apostle Talent Chiwenga is blaming Mnangagwa’s security agents for forcing him off the road by deliberately driving towards him, resulting in the crash.

On Monday this week, the MDC said its chairman for Matabeleland South Solani Moyo had crashed his vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, while travelling from rural Plumtree to Bulawayo. He is in a stable condition at a Bulawayo hospital, MDC spokesman Jacob Mafume said.

Several suspicious road deaths in the past have been blamed on death squads in the security forces, allegedly working on instructions from ruling Zanu PF politicians. Accident causes are notoriously difficult to prove or disprove, which regime critics say has allowed government assassins to use car crashes as a method of choice to eliminate those marked for death.

Source: ZimLive