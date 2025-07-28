Zimbabwe moves to digitalise title deeds regulations

HARARE — Zimbabweans have 24 months to submit their old title deeds for verification under sweeping new regulations published by the government, in what officials describe as a move to modernise land ownership and clamp down on fraud.

Under Statutory Instrument 76 of 2025, titled the Deeds Registries Regulations, 2025, the government is rolling out a national campaign to replace old title deeds with new digitally secured versions, referred to as “securitised deeds.” These will be registered in an electronic database and backed by enhanced anti-fraud technology.

The regulations, which were gazetted this month but will come into force on a date to be announced, give property owners two years to validate their deeds — or risk their documents becoming legally invalid.

“The aim is to clean up the Deeds Registry and transition the country into a secure, digital land administration system,” a justice ministry official told ZimLive.

The new system will also make it much harder to forge, duplicate or misplace title documents, according to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

What Property Owners Must Do

Anyone holding a title deed issued before these regulations is required to submit copies and the original of their deed to the Deeds Registry for authentication. The registrar may ask for further documentation if ownership is in doubt.

Once verified, the deed will be digitised, recorded in a new national electronic land register, and issued as a securitised physical copy on tamper-proof paper.

Only these new deeds will be recognised for legal or administrative purposes after the 24-month period — although the registrar can extend the deadline via a government notice.

In short: if you own land or property, you need to validate your title — or risk losing legal recognition.

Key Reforms at a Glance

↘️ Old title deeds must be validated within 24 months

↘️ New “securitised deeds” will be issued electronically

↘️ Deeds must comply with strict formatting, identity and language rules

↘️ Fraudulent submissions will face criminal penalties

↘️ The Deeds Registry will go fully digital, with 24/7 online access

Legal expert and conveyancer Tendai Mahuni said the changes were overdue.

“For years, the Deeds Registry has been vulnerable to fraud, misfiling, and decay. This is a bold attempt to fix that. But the rollout must be inclusive — we can’t leave rural landowners or widows behind.”

Tougher Rules for All Documents

In addition to digitisation, the new rules tighten the screws on everything from how documents are typed and folded, to how names and identity numbers are written.

All deeds must be submitted in English, on A4 paper, with a 35mm margin, written in black ink using a font of no less than 11 points.

The identity of every person mentioned in a document must be established using a national ID, passport or driver’s licence. Aliases or assumed names will no longer be accepted.

What Happens to Lost Deeds?

The regulations also cover the replacement of lost or destroyed deeds. A person applying for a duplicate will have to:

↘️ Publish a public notice in the Gazette and local newspaper

↘️ Submit a sworn declaration

↘️ Prove the original wasn’t pledged, mortgaged or stolen

↘️ Provide fingerprints or proof of identity

Once approved, a replacement deed will be printed on securitised paper, bearing new serial numbers and registration marks.

Deeds for Minors, Partnerships, and Mortgage Bonds

The new rules also touch on sensitive scenarios:

↘️ Minors cannot transfer or mortgage property unless cleared by the High Court

↘️ Partnerships must disclose full details of each partner

↘️ Lost mortgage bonds can now be cancelled if proof is submitted and no objections are raised after publication

What’s Changing for the Registry?

The Deeds Registry itself will be transformed. Offices will now accept both in-person and electronic lodgement, and services will run online 24/7. However, physical visits remain available during weekdays.

Registrars will maintain an index of all conveyancers and notaries, and obsolete records will be destroyed after digitisation.

The new law repeals the 2018 Deeds Regulations, replacing them with a more comprehensive framework designed to support a digital-first land management system.

What’s the Catch?

Critics say the ambitious reform needs serious investment in ICT infrastructure, public education, and legal aid for vulnerable landholders.

“This must not become another bureaucratic bottleneck or a tool for land grabs,” warned an official from the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum. “Transparency and fairness are key.”

Property owners and legal practitioners are being urged to begin preparing now, even before the regulations officially take effect.

