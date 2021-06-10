Zimbabwe meets EU for political dialogue

The third session of the Zimbabwe-European Union Article 8 political dialogue is currently underway in Harare as relations between the two take a decisive turn for the better.

The Zimbabwean delegation is led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava who is accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

The EU delegation is led by Ambassador Timo Olkkonen, who is accompanied by ambassadors from Portugal, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France among others.

The dialogue is the fruit of the Second Republic’s policy of engage and re-reengaging with the rest of the world. Upon assuming office, President Mnangagwa pledged his commitment to re-integrating the country into the global community.

This follows years of frosty relations after Zimbabwe’ s fallout with the United Kingdom over the historical land issue. – Herald