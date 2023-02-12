Zimbabwe main opposition CCC supporters attack ruling party supporters

GOKWE – Several ZANU PF supporters were allegedly assaulted and seriously injured by suspected CCC activists at Mtora Growth Point, Gokwe-Nembudziya, on Sunday, 12 February.

According to ZBC News, the injured ZANU PF supporters were ferried to Gokwe North District Hospital for medical attention.

The ZANU PF members were reportedly attending a voter registration mobilisation and awareness meeting when they attacked.

The ruling party has condemned the attack which it blamed on the Citizens’ Coalition for Change. ZANU PF tweeted:

We condemn in strongest terms, the violence meted out against our supporters in Gokwe by Mr. Chamisa’s CCC hooligans. That has no place in our society.

President @edmnangagwa has called for peaceful political mobilisations. Let the Law take decide. We pray for their quick recovery!

Police were yet to issue a statement, but reports indicate that one person has been arrested.

