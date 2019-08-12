Zimbabwe is a unitary state, says Mnangagwa

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country remains a unitary state, adding that tribalism, violence, disunity and regionalism have no place in the new dispensation.

In his speech during the Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today, President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to shun all malpractices detrimental to the development of the country.

“Let us dedicate ourselves to peace as violence, tribalism, regionalism and corruption must be rejected and have no space in the new Zimbabwe. My government has started implementing the devolution policy and in the quest, let us be reminded that Zimbabwe remains a unitary state, full stop…………..We will protect constitutionally enshrined rights,” he said.

Mnangagwa commended the newly reconstituted Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for embarking on its assignment with clarity and focus, adding that efforts to turnaround the country’s economy will remain under-pinned by efforts to deal with corruption.

“The campaign against corruption will be waged relentlessly & without fear or favour. It is commendable that the newly-constituted Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has embarked on its assignment with promising clarity and focus,” he said.

Mnangagwa also spoke about programmes his government is implementing for the development of the country.

“Let me say the austerity measures taken by my government are certainly necessary. I thus wish to thank all of our people for their resilience and further urge them to bear with us…..together with unity of purpose we will succeed”

“The re-engagement programme is yielding notable results. He adds that the land reform is there forever and that will never change.”

“ZUPCO buses would continue to be rolled out both in urban and rural areas for the easy movement of the people. I am happy to note that road construction projects across the country are steadily progressing……My government will ensure that women, children and the disabled are well catered for at all times,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President also said he is happy that the inter-bank market has helped in stabilising the exchange rate but noted that the government is working on address transaction challenges in rural areas.

Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to be brave protectors of the country’s heritage which was bequeathed to them by the illustrious sons and daughters of the soil.

“This is a solemn day when we remember the illustrious sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said President Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa pledged his government’s commitment accord due respect to veterans of the liberation struggle, and reiterated that the land reform will not be reversed as it is the reason the national heroes and heroines remembered today fought for.