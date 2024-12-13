Zimbabwe Intensifies Crackdown on Smuggled and Counterfeit Goods

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean authorities have ramped up efforts to combat the smuggling of goods and the spread of counterfeit and substandard products, aiming to safeguard public health and protect local industries from unfair competition.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is spearheading a multi-agency task force involving the police and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to address the growing trade in illicit goods. The rise in smuggling has been attributed to demand for affordable products in informal markets that often evade regulatory oversight.

“Stringent anti-smuggling measures have been put in place to protect our domestic industries from the unfair competition posed by illegal imports,” said Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Rajeshkumar Modi. He was speaking during a dissemination workshop for the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP) held in Harare on Tuesday.

Modi emphasised that promoting domestic value chains remains a government priority, with measures implemented to encourage the procurement of locally produced goods.

The ZIRGP, a short-term manufacturing policy launched on November 1, runs through December 2025 and focuses on consumer protection and preventing the infiltration of smuggled, counterfeit, and substandard products. It succeeds the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (2019-2023).

As part of anti-smuggling efforts, police roadblocks have been set up on major highways, and retail outlets nationwide are undergoing inspections to root out illicit goods.

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube highlighted the broader implications of smuggling during his 2025 national budget presentation in Parliament.

“Smuggling undermines customs and excise revenue collection and discourages investment. It also poses significant public health risks, particularly as smuggled food, medicines, and alcohol bypass health and safety controls,” Ncube said.

The Consumer Protection Commission recently raised alarms over counterfeit items flooding the market, including toothpaste, cooking oil, beverages, and baked beans.

“Don’t fall for fake products. They might be cheaper, but they can cost you your health, your safety, and even your life,” the commission warned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Harare residents have also voiced concerns about substandard goods.

“Authorities should continue conducting impromptu inspections on retailers and vendors to protect the public, especially as people prepare for end-of-year holiday shopping,” said Leon Nkhata, a Harare resident. He called attention to issues like repackaged and underweight products, including mealie meal, rice, and sugar.

The crackdown comes as Zimbabwe works to foster industrial growth and strengthen consumer confidence, ensuring that the domestic market remains competitive and safe.

