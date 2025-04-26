Zimbabwe in Crisis: Mnangagwa’s Power Play Amid Economic Collapse

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s deepening crisis has analysts warning of potential disaster as President Emmerson Mnangagwa pushes to extend his rule to 2030, while the country grapples with political repression, economic freefall, and collapsing public services.

Human rights lawyer Thulani Mzala describes Zimbabwe’s situation as a “multi-crisis meltdown.” Hospitals lack basic supplies—medicines, bed linens, and functioning equipment—while prisons face severe food shortages. The economy remains in shambles, with hyperinflation eroding savings and wages.

The ruling party is embroiled in factional battles, with Mnangagwa maneuvering to secure an extended term through a controversial constitutional amendment. Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga—once the military strongman behind Mugabe’s ouster—is rumored to be consolidating his own power base.

Expelled ZANU-PF member Blessed Geza has become a vocal critic, organizing protests and accusing Mnangagwa of corruption and constitutional manipulation. “No one knows what comes next,” Mzala warns. “The military’s loyalty is uncertain, and the political elite are fighting over a sinking ship.”

The opposition, weakened by infighting and alleged infiltration by state security agents, has failed to mount an effective challenge. “They’ve been outmaneuvered at every turn,” says political analyst Dale McKinley. “ZANU-PF isn’t interested in democracy—it’s about holding power at all costs.”

Despite Zimbabwe’s downward spiral, neighboring SADC leaders have done little to intervene. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s criticism of Zimbabwe’s leadership was dismissed by other regional officials, reinforcing perceptions of a “dictatorship protection club.”

Public leadership expert Prof. Zwelinzima Ndevu argues that change must come from within. “Elections alone won’t fix this,” he says. “Zimbabweans need a grassroots movement that goes beyond politics and fights for basic survival.”

For now, the country remains on edge—caught between a leader clinging to power, a fractured ruling party, and a population pushed to the brink.

