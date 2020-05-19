Zimbabwe govt confisticates wealth of exiled ex-Police Chief

HARARE – The Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana says the National Prosecuting Authority is moving in to possess an estate left be the former Police Commissioner-General who is currently in exile.

Posting on Twitter Mangwana said, “I hear the NPA has formally commenced action to seize and forfeit to the State a vast property portifolio belonging to former Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri. Nobody should ever be allowed to benefit from and enjoy filthy lucre.”

In January, the Chronicle reported that an up-market housing scheme in north-eastern Harare meant for top police officers was allegedly hijacked by former Police Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri in its final phase, and he allocated himself three hectares initially marked for communal boreholes.

According to report by the Land Commision set to investigate abuse of State land, Dr Chihuri is reported to have also ordered land originally set aside for a hotel and a club house to be subdivided and parcelled out to civilians.

The report further says US$4 million collected as deposit fees for a second scheme of 900 lower-ranking police officers in Hatcliffe, cannot be accounted for while at the site there is only two show houses and a few roads built.

The Land Commission chaired by Justice Tendai Uchena is recommending thorough investigations into the upmarket scheme, Police Heights Housing project at Gletywin Farm in Harare, concentrating on the third phase where the commission finds a lot could have gone wrong.

According to the report, Dr Chihuri walled and gated the 3ha of land on which police had drilled the eight boreholes for use by all residents.