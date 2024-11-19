Zimbabwe Explores Nuclear Energy to Combat Power Shortages

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government is exploring the potential for nuclear energy as a solution to its chronic electricity shortages, engaging the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to assess the feasibility of establishing nuclear power plants in the country.

Despite possessing substantial coal reserves, Zimbabwe has faced persistent power supply challenges due to years of underinvestment in thermal power infrastructure. The country currently relies heavily on the Kariba Hydro Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 1,050 megawatts. However, recurring droughts have drastically reduced water levels, crippling power generation and exacerbating load-shedding.

Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo revealed during a recent parliamentary Question and Answer session that Zimbabwe is working with the IAEA to explore nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

“As Zimbabwe, we have expressed our interest to the IAEA in developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. They are guiding us through the process,” Moyo said.

He added that committees have been established to evaluate the necessary milestones for adopting nuclear technology, including the potential development of small modular reactors. “These initiatives will help bolster our contribution to a clean energy mix,” Moyo said.

Nuclear power is seen as a promising alternative due to its minimal greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change. Additionally, the high energy density of nuclear fuel means small amounts can generate large quantities of electricity, reducing the strain on natural resources.

However, the adoption of nuclear power comes with significant challenges. High-profile accidents such as the Chernobyl disaster in 1986 and the Fukushima incident in 2011 have heightened public concerns about the safety of nuclear power plants. The potential for catastrophic incidents and the difficulty of managing radioactive waste remain major obstacles.

Zimbabwe’s interest in nuclear energy aligns with efforts to diversify its energy sources and reduce its reliance on hydro and thermal power. The government is also seeking to address the country’s increasing electricity demands, which are essential for driving industrial growth and improving living standards.

Minister Moyo emphasized that nuclear energy could play a critical role in Zimbabwe’s clean energy transition, complementing other renewable sources like solar power. However, he noted that the country must meet several prerequisites, including infrastructure development, regulatory frameworks, and public safety measures, before fully embracing nuclear technology.

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with power shortages, the exploration of nuclear energy reflects a broader ambition to enhance energy security and position itself as a leader in clean energy solutions within the region.

If successful, Zimbabwe would join South Africa as the second African nation to adopt nuclear energy, potentially transforming its energy landscape while addressing environmental and economic concerns.

