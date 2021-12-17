Zimbabwe Court Orders Arrest of Man Occupying Farm Owned by Malunga

A Zimbabwean judge has issued a provisional order for the arrest of a man, who defied a High Court order to vacate Esidakeni Farm in Matabeleland region, owned by Siphosami Malunga, a son of a national hero, and his two business partners.

Court documents indicate that Justice Bongani Ndlovu ordered the arrest of Dumisani Madzivanyati after he defied a previous eviction notice, which was executed recently by the deputy sherrif at the farm, previously known as Kershelmar Farms Private Limited, currently owned by Malunga, Charles Moyo and Zephaniah Dhlamini.

Ndlovu ordered the arrest and detention of Mazdzivanyati for 12 months for defying a High Court order issued by Justice Evangelista Kabasa in October this year.

“In the event that the 1st respondent (Madzivanyati) and all those claiming occupation through him return to Esidakeni Farm, the 3rd respondent (police) is hereby directed to effect their arrest and to detain them pending the final determination of this matter.”

Madzvivanyati won’t be arrested if he vacates the farm or files opposition papers within the next 10 days. He claims that he was given an offer letter by Lands Minister Anxious Masuka to occupy part of the highly productive farm.

The deputy sheriff evicted him twice but he returned to the farm, which Malunga and his partners, brought from the previous owner who now lives in Australia.

Malunga is the son of former Makokoba Member of Parliament and PF Zapu stalwart, Sydney Malunga, who died in a mysterious car accident in 1994.

Former Mines Minister, Obert Mpofu, who is the current Zanu PF secretary for administration, also claims that he was given part of the farm by Masuka.

Malunga, an executive director of the Open Society Initiative for Southern African (OSISA), is a government critic.

Source: VOA

