Zimbabwe Central Bank Governor sues ruling party for $1 million defamation

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya has slapped Zanu-PF with a $1 million lawsuit over allegations by the youth league that he was engaged in corrupt activities.

Mangudya was mentioned among a number of prominent persons in a press conference by the youth league led by Lewis Matutu on Monday.

According to court papers, Mangudya also wants a written apology published in media outlets that carried the story from Monday’s press conference.

Attached are Mangundya’s Court papers.