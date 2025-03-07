Zimbabwe Awaits Decision on BRICS Membership, Says Foreign Minister

Spread the love

MOSCOW – Zimbabwe is awaiting a decision on its application to join BRICS, with Foreign Minister Amon Murwira reaffirming the country’s commitment to meeting the necessary requirements for membership.

Speaking during an official visit to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Murwira described BRICS as “one of the most important platforms for economic cooperation.”

“Zimbabwe is currently working on fulfilling the requirements necessary to join BRICS. We are at the application stage and are awaiting a response in line with the consensus reached within the BRICS framework,” he said during a press conference.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The high-level discussions between Murwira and Lavrov focused on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and Russia. Lavrov emphasized that relations between the two nations are built on equality and mutual respect.

“We paid special attention to the need to strengthen trade and economic cooperation, agreed to take additional steps to identify promising areas of joint interests, first of all in geological exploration, development of mineral resources, energy, including nuclear, agriculture, space, as well as information and communication technologies,” Lavrov stated.

📌 EXCLUSIVE | Unilateral sanctions against Zimbabwe and Russia "were, are and shall be illegal," Zimbabwe's foreign minister Amon Murwira @MoFA_ZW tells Sputnik Africa pic.twitter.com/csAIe0wABV — Sputnik Africa (@sputnik_africa) March 6, 2025

Lavrov also highlighted Russia’s ongoing support for Zimbabwean students, noting that Moscow allocates 125 scholarships annually for Zimbabwean citizens to study at Russian universities. He expressed Russia’s willingness to increase this quota.

Upcoming Russia-Africa Engagements

Lavrov further announced that the third Russia-Africa Summit will be held in 2026, while the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is scheduled for 2025 in one of the African countries.

Murwira, in turn, underscored Zimbabwe’s strong political ties with Russia and expressed a desire to expand economic cooperation.

The visit marks Murwira’s first official trip to Moscow as Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister, signaling Zimbabwe’s continued efforts to deepen international partnerships and secure its place within the BRICS economic alliance.

Source: TV BRICS

