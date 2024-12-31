Zimbabwe Abolishes Death Penalty as Mnangagwa Signs Landmark Law

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed the Death Penalty Abolition Act into law, marking a significant shift in Zimbabwe’s criminal justice system.

Over 60 prisoners currently on death row will have their sentences commuted, ending nearly two decades of dormancy in carrying out executions since the last one occurred in 2005.

The new legislation amends key provisions in the Criminal Law Code, Criminal Procedure Law, and Defence Act, which previously allowed the death penalty for murder committed under aggravating circumstances.

President Mnangagwa, a vocal opponent of capital punishment, has long advocated for its abolition, citing his personal experience. During the 1960s liberation war, Mnangagwa narrowly escaped execution after his death sentence for blowing up a train was commuted to 10 years in prison.

Key Provisions of the Act

The Death Penalty Abolition Act prohibits courts from imposing or upholding death sentences. It states:

“No court shall impose a sentence of death upon a person for any offence, regardless of when it was committed. Instead, an appropriate alternative sentence shall be applied.”

“The Supreme Court shall substitute death sentences with competent alternative sentences.”

“Any sentence of death imposed by a military court will be automatically commuted to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-release period of 20 years.”

The Act also mandates the Commissioner-General of Prisons and Correctional Services to ensure that all death row prisoners are promptly brought before the High Court for resentencing.

Global and Regional Context

The move aligns Zimbabwe with international human rights standards. Organisations such as Amnesty International have long urged the abolition of the death penalty, deeming it a violation of the right to life.

Regionally, Zimbabwe joins 24 African countries, including Zambia, in abolishing the death penalty. The reform highlights the growing trend across the continent to replace capital punishment with alternative sentences.

A Milestone for Justice

With this new law, Zimbabwe turns a page in its legal history, reflecting a commitment to upholding human rights. The Act’s implementation ensures that justice remains restorative, focusing on rehabilitation over retribution.

This milestone further solidifies Zimbabwe’s stance against capital punishment, reinforcing the principles of justice and human dignity.

