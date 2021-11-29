Veteran banker Douglas Munatsi dies in house fire, police suspect arson

HARARE – Business executive and former banker Doug Munatsi has been killed in a house fire, police said.

Munatsi, CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), was alone when fire engulfed his penthouse on the 9th floor of the Northfields luxury apartments at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara at around 3AM.

A police source said: “The fire is being investigated as possible arson.”

The former BancABC CEO was appointed ZIDA CEO by President Emmerson Mnangagwa two years ago. ZimLive understands Munatsi was due to meet Mnangagwa on Monday morning.

The Northfields Owners Association, in a statement, said there was no electricity at the time due to a cable fault – ruling out an electrical fault as the cause.

The association said one of Munatsi’s neighbours in apartment C10 heard commotion at around 2.50AM and went to his balcony to investigate.

From the balcony, he reportedly spoke to Munatsi who told him there was fire in his apartment and asked him to call the fire brigade.

“The fire brigade arrived at 3.11AM and fought the blaze for two hours and despite their efforts, they were unable to save the occupant of C9, who is believed to be Mr Douglas Munatsi,” the association added.

Munatsi was a high-flying business executive and close friend of President Mnangagwa.

His death in one of Harare’s prime real estate will send tongues wagging. His family has reportedly told police that Munatsi had been receiving threats from unknown people, which will now form part of the police investigation into his death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

