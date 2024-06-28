ZEC’s Credibility Plummets Amid US$40 Million Tender Scandal

Spread the love

HARARE,- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is facing a severe credibility crisis as it struggles to manage the fallout from a US$40 million tender scandal. The controversy has cast a shadow over the commission, revealing dramatic and far-reaching consequences.

In a recent statement, ZEC attempted to distance itself from three local businessmen—Wicknell Chivayo, Moses Mpofu, and Mike Chimombe—who are implicated in the tender process. “ZEC has no contract with and did not secure any materials through these individuals,” stated ZEC deputy chief elections officer Simbarashe Tongai in an interview with The Sunday Mail.

The commission insists it followed all legal procedures and engaged the Special Procurement Oversight Committee (SPOC), including the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ), to source electoral materials from the South African supplier Ren-Form CC. According to Tongai, ZEC spent approximately US$21 million on materials such as canvas tents, ballot papers, solar lights, and indelible ink for the 2023 elections.

However, The NewsHawks, which broke the story, has presented detailed evidence showing ZEC’s dealings with Chivayo, Chimombe, and Mpofu. According to their investigations, Chivayo leveraged his relationships with high-profile officials, including ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, CIO Director-General Isaac Moyo, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to secure the tender.

Chivayo reportedly collaborated with Mpofu and Chimombe, who frequently partner on tenders. Gold baron Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya was involved as the funder, while Chido Mnangagwa, a relative of the president, also participated in the scheme. Meetings between Chigumba, Chivayo, Mpofu, and Ren-Form executives took place in Johannesburg to finalize the deal.

Despite ZEC’s denials, documents and photos circulating on social media indicate that these interactions and agreements occurred well before the official tender process. Payments to Ren-Form and subsequent transfers to Better Brands Security (Pvt) Ltd, controlled by Chivayo, reveal a complex web of transactions aimed at concealing the true nature of the deal.

The revelations have sparked outrage and demands for accountability. ZEC’s statement, attempting to downplay the scandal, has been criticized for containing half-truths and technical evasions. “We have noted with great concern social media posts and rumours causing public alarm. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has no contract with the individuals mentioned in the reports,” ZEC’s acting chief elections officer Ms. C. Ngandini declared.

However, evidence from The NewsHawks contradicts this assertion, demonstrating that Chivayo, Mpofu, and Chimombe were intricately involved in the tender process. Payments, including a US$1 million transfer in March, were directed by Chivayo to various beneficiaries, highlighting the depth of the corruption.

As ZEC grapples with the scandal, its ability to conduct free, fair, and credible elections remains in question. The commission’s attempt to distance itself from the implicated businessmen and downplay the corruption allegations has only intensified scrutiny and skepticism from the public and stakeholders.

Brenna Matendere, NewsHawks

