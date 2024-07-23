ZEC tells Chamisa’s lawyer to report Military General to police

Spread the love

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declined to publicly address recent comments by army general Anselem Sanyatwe suggesting the military could impose command voting on Zimbabweans.

Prominent lawyer Thabani Mpofu had called on ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba to denounce Sanyatwe’s remarks as unconstitutional. However, ZEC Chief Election Officer Utoile Silaigwana responded, emphasizing that ZEC’s core function is election management, while the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences fall under the jurisdiction of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Election management is ZEC’s core function, and the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences fall under the jurisdiction of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the National Prosecuting Authority,” Silaigwana stated. He added that ZEC could not condemn the remarks without a proper investigation and legal process.

Sanyatwe’s comments, made in a video circulated on social media, implied that the military would ensure the ruling Zanu PF party’s continued governance through command voting. This has raised concerns among opposition members and observers regarding military involvement in politics.

The opposition has been vocal about the need for the demilitarization of institutions like ZEC, accusing them of being staffed with military personnel to favor the ruling party in elections.

Opposition Calls for Demilitarization

Opposition leaders have reiterated their demand for a non-partisan electoral body, free from military influence. They argue that the presence of military personnel in ZEC compromises the integrity of the electoral process and erodes public trust in the commission’s impartiality.

As Zimbabwe approaches its next election cycle, the controversy surrounding Sanyatwe’s comments underscores ongoing tensions about the role of the military in the nation’s politics. The opposition continues to push for reforms to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Source: NewZimbabwe

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...