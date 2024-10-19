ZANU-PF, ZEC, and CIO Officials in Botswana for Election Rigging

Spread the love

GABORONE, – Botswana has recently become the focus of a controversial election mission involving members of Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Reports have surfaced suggesting that the delegation aims to influence the electoral process in favour of ZANU-PF by facilitating the participation of Zimbabwean expatriates in the upcoming Zimbabwean elections.

Sources indicate that hundreds of ZANU-PF members in Botswana have registered to cast their votes, raising concerns about the transparency and legality of the process. While the registration of expatriate voters is not inherently problematic, allegations of irregular practices have emerged, threatening to overshadow the legitimacy of the voting exercise.

There are claims that fake ballots and identity documents have been prepared to enable Zimbabwean nationals in Botswana to cast votes. A Zimbabwean source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, warned that these materials could potentially be used to sway the election outcome in favour of ZANU-PF. The source emphasized the importance of ensuring that ballots are counted at polling stations to prevent tampering during the transmission of results.

The source’s caution highlights concerns over vote counting and the integrity of the electoral process. “Ballots must be counted at polling stations,” the source insisted, arguing that transparency at this stage is critical to avoiding potential manipulation of the results. Civil society groups and opposition parties have also echoed these concerns, calling on ZEC to uphold transparency throughout the process and ensure that no ballot boxes are tampered with after being transported from the polling stations.

In addition to concerns over fake ballots, Botswana-based activist Madibelatlhopho has alleged that deceased individuals remain listed on the voters’ roll. The claim, if verified, could point to further flaws in the electoral process, as names of deceased voters could be used to inflate vote counts. This has sparked fears that the deceased might be “voting” through proxy or fraudulent means, further undermining the credibility of the elections.

The presence of ZANU-PF, ZEC, and CIO officials in Botswana has drawn the attention of regional observers and international organizations. Analysts warn that the developments could have broader implications for regional stability, as allegations of vote rigging may trigger unrest among Zimbabweans both at home and abroad. Several human rights groups have called for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other regional bodies to monitor the situation closely and ensure that electoral standards are upheld.

So far, ZEC has not publicly addressed the allegations of fake ballots or the concerns about deceased voters on the roll. The commission has previously pledged to conduct free and fair elections, but opposition parties and civil society groups remain sceptical, pointing to past accusations of election irregularities.

As Zimbabwe prepares for its elections, the reports of irregularities in Botswana have added to growing concerns about the overall credibility of the process. Many are questioning whether the involvement of ZANU-PF officials and the use of potentially fraudulent tactics could undermine the outcome, deepening political divisions within Zimbabwe.

The unfolding situation underscores the critical importance of transparent electoral practices and the need for robust oversight mechanisms. With the stakes high and allegations mounting, the focus now shifts to how ZEC, regional observers, and international bodies will respond to ensure a fair electoral process in Zimbabwe.