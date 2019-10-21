ZANU PF wanted to co-opt me, Mashakada and Cross for GNU

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has blamed ZANU PF for the breakdown of talks to form another Government of National Unity (GNU) following the military coup of November 2017.

Speaking to the Daily News, Chamisa said:

The problem was that they (Zanu PF bigwigs) were playing a game, and were singling out some people they said had the capacity in MDC … singling out myself, (Eddie) Cross, (Tapiwa) Mashakada and others. So, they were dividing people. And mudhara anga avakupihwa dot.com renhema manje (Tsvangirai was being told lots of lies), achinzi no, Mnangagwa atova muma talks naChamisa, akati iwe hauchisina basa (he was being told ED was now in talks with Chamisa, making Tsvangirai irrelevant). Kusvika mudhara atozondibvunza kuti ‘ko iwe, vana Mnangagwa vaya havachadzokika. Varikutaura newe here?’ (Tsvangirai even asked Chamisa whether Mnangagwa was now engaging in talks with him).

Chamisa also confirmed that elections were to be held after two or three years after the formation of the GNU to usher in a real new dispensation.

Morgan Tsvangirai and Dumiso Dabengwa, the then leaders of MDC and ZAPU respectively (now both late), died bitter men, Chamisa claimed.