Zanu PF turns Harare offices into tuck-shops, Masimirembwa cashing-in

ZANU PF has turned part of its Harare provincial offices into tuck-shops and booths, in a development that has not been approved by Harare city council, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

Construction of the booths is being presided over by the party’s provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa, who is believed to be pocketing part of the US$200 per stall in monthly rentals.

“The tuck-shops are going at a monthly rental fee of US$200 per stall and Masimirembwa pockets his shares there. It’s very bad how these guys are so hypocritical,” said a Zanu PF insider.

“They demolish ordinary citizens’ tuck-shops but build theirs right in the city centre.”

“I am a staunch Zanu PF supporter but this behaviour exposes us ahead of the 2023 elections,” he added.

Masimirembwa’s mobile number went unanswered until it became unreachable at the time of writing.

He also did not respond to questions sent to him. He has previously been accused of demanding a US$6 million bribe from a Ghanaian firm that wanted to dig for diamonds in Marange.

Masimirembwa was chairman for the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation then, but was later exonerated by the later former President Robert Mugabe.

Reached for comment Harare Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Tafadzwa Muguti professed ignorance over the development and referred this reporter to Masimirembwa.

“Well, I speak for government and not the party. The best person to talk to will be Cde Masimirembwa,” he said.

“However, although I am responsible for technical and administrative support, I have not received such a report, but like I said, consult the party provincial chairman,“ Muguti added.

The construction of the tuck-shops coincides with the City Fathers’ threats to raze down all illegally erected tuck-shops and booths around the city as part of its campaign to rid the capital of unwanted structures.

“The city has zero tolerance on illegal structures and settlements. We are targeting illegal extensions. All extensions on properties have to be approved by council and if they are not, then they are deemed illegal and will be removed,” city spokesperson Michael Chideme recently said.

The tuck-shops saga comes as Zanu PF bigwigs are building ‘war chests’ ahead of the 2023 elections.

Party insiders say there is a scramble to loot resources to fund the campaign trail ahead of the 2023 elections. – Zim Morning Post