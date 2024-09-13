Zanu PF to Convene Extraordinary Congress to Extend Mnangagwa’s Term to 2028

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – The question of whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa will extend his time in office beyond his second and final term in 2028 has sparked discussions within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF.

The party’s spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has made it clear that any decision regarding Mnangagwa’s political future will be determined by the party members themselves, and not influenced by outside voices.

While Mnangagwa has reiterated his commitment to the Constitution, which limits him to two terms, there have been growing calls within sections of Zanu PF for an extension of his leadership. The slogan “2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo” (President Mnangagwa will still be in power in 2030) has gained momentum at party gatherings, reflecting the sentiment among his supporters who argue that he should remain in office to see through his Vision 2030 economic plan.

At a press briefing held at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare on Thursday, Mutsvangwa addressed these rising speculations. He emphasized that while Mnangagwa respects the constitutional term limits, any decision on extending his tenure would be a matter for the party to decide.

“The President knows what is best for Zimbabwe, and he has adhered to the Constitution by making it clear that he will not run for a third term,” said Mutsvangwa. “However, the final say on this matter lies with Zanu PF members, not outsiders. We will have our Congress next month, where these decisions will be discussed.”

Mutsvangwa dismissed speculation that the party would be divided over leadership succession, particularly rumors of factionalism surrounding Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely seen as a potential successor to Mnangagwa. He reaffirmed that Zanu PF remains united and will handle any leadership transitions internally, guided by the party’s structures and the Constitution.

Despite Mnangagwa’s assurances that he will not seek another term, some of his loyal supporters argue that his continued leadership is essential to complete the development projects under his Vision 2030 Blueprint, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by the end of the decade.

As Mnangagwa approaches his 82nd birthday, the political landscape within Zanu PF is becoming increasingly complex, with debates over his succession likely to shape the party’s future direction. Whether Mnangagwa steps down in 2028 or extends his tenure through party consensus will be closely watched, as the ruling party prepares for its Congress and the next steps in Zimbabwe’s political journey.

