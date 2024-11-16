Zanu PF In-fighting: ‘Chiwenga Faction Attacks Mnangagwa’s Allies’

Spread the love

Tensions within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party are reaching a boiling point as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s military-backed faction takes a hard stance against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies pushing for an extension of his rule beyond the constitutional limit. The calls for Mnangagwa to stay in power until 2030 have caused deep divisions within the party, with some of the president’s close associates now facing political repercussions, including suspensions and expulsions.

The recent Zanu PF annual conference in Bulawayo saw a resolution passed by Mnangagwa’s supporters urging him to extend his presidency to 2030. However, the proposal has sparked significant controversy as the president has repeatedly stated that he is a constitutionalist and would not entertain any attempts to alter the country’s constitution to extend his tenure.

Mnangagwa’s legal advisor, Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa, swiftly poured cold water on the proposal, clarifying that implementing the extension would be constitutionally impossible without first amending the constitution through two referenda—a process that would be both time-consuming and politically contentious. Chinamasa’s statement highlighted the stark challenges facing the party as factions within Zanu PF vie for influence over the issue of succession.

The most vocal proponents of the 2030 extension have included some of Mnangagwa’s key political allies such as Lovemore Matuke, John Paradza, Tinoda Machakaire, Owen “Mudha” Ncube, and Harare Provincial Chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa, who have aggressively pushed for a constitutional amendment to keep the president in office beyond his 2028 second term limit.

Masimirembwa, a staunch supporter of the extension, has found himself at the centre of the controversy. Just days before the Zanu PF conference, Masimirembwa’s business offices were petrol bombed in what is being seen as a warning to those pushing for a controversial change to the constitution. His suspension followed the incident, signalling that Chiwenga’s faction was moving decisively to suppress any efforts that could destabilize the party’s unity or challenge his political influence.

The division within Zanu PF over Mnangagwa’s succession is now becoming increasingly visible. On one side, Chiwenga and his military-backed faction are firmly opposed to any moves that would allow Mnangagwa to extend his stay in power beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms. This group, which includes key figures like Obert Mpofu and former ministers sidelined after assisting Mnangagwa’s rise to power, argues that such a move would be detrimental to party cohesion and could further fragment the already divided ruling party.

On the other side, Mnangagwa’s closest allies, including Vice President Kembo Mohadi, chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and a range of government ministers and top bureaucrats, have been actively lobbying for the president’s rule to continue beyond 2028. Their push for a constitutional amendment to allow Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 has not only fueled factionalism but has also ignited debates about the future of Zimbabwe’s leadership.

With both sides entrenched in their positions, the battle over succession within Zanu PF is rapidly becoming a defining issue that could reshape the party’s dynamics in the lead-up to the 2028 election. The political storm that has gathered around Mnangagwa’s future is expected to continue intensifying as key players in the party continue to jostle for power, leaving Zimbabwe’s political landscape more uncertain than ever.

Source – By24 News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...