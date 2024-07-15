Zanu PF Succession Tensions: Mnangagwa Reshuffles Senior CIO Officials

Spread the love

HARARE – In a move signalling growing succession tensions within the ruling Zanu PF party, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reshuffled senior officials in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

This shake-up elevates individuals seen as loyal to Mnangagwa as he consolidates power amid internal party disputes.

Mnangagwa, currently in his second and final term, ascended to the presidency following a 2017 military coup that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe. Recently, Mnangagwa announced plans to retire in 2028, a decision influenced by military opposition to a proposed extension of his rule until 2030.

In the latest reshuffle, Visitor Jerry Mutume, formerly head of the CIO’s close security branch, has been appointed as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Equatorial Guinea. He is succeeded by Victor Miga, reportedly a close relative of Mnangagwa. Additionally, a new deputy director, identified only as Mashandure, has been appointed, while several officers were promoted to assistant director positions. Acting provincial intelligence officers were confirmed in their roles, reflecting a broader strategy by the 81-year-old president to consolidate his control.

Sources indicate that the succession issue is causing significant tension and mistrust within the government. This CIO reshuffle follows a similar restructuring in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), where numerous senior officers were retired, and trusted individuals were promoted.

The changes come amid reports of security breaches at properties linked to Mnangagwa and his close relatives. Incidents include break-ins at Mnangagwa’s house under construction in Borrowdale, a mysterious fire at his son David’s Harare home, and a break-in at the offices of Tourism deputy minister Tongai Mnangagwa.

In 2018, four CIO directors were retired as part of a restructuring exercise. Last month, Mnangagwa retired 67 senior police officers in a major ZRP shake-up, promoting several to deputy commissioner general and twelve assistant commissioners to commissioners upon retirement. A similar reshuffle occurred post-coup when Mugabe loyalist Augustine Chihuri, then commissioner-general, was forced to retire and went into exile.

Zimbabwe’s security forces are highly politicized, with the military intervening in 2017 to prevent Mugabe from appointing his wife Grace as his successor. Recently, Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Aselem Sanyatwe sparked controversy by declaring that Zimbabweans would be marched to polling stations and that Zanu PF would “rule forever,” raising concerns about the integrity of Zimbabwean elections.

Allan Ngari, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, criticized Sanyatwe’s remarks, emphasizing that the military’s involvement in politics threatens election fairness and could lead to abuses against voters, the opposition, and civil society organizations. Ngari urged Zimbabwe’s security forces to adhere to laws and international human rights obligations to ensure free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa sought prayers from members of the Johanne Marange Apostolic sect, expressing his desire to continue ruling with their support. Apostolic sects have become a significant support base for Mnangagwa.

Source – The Standard

