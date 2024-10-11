Zanu PF Succession Tensions Erupt as War Veterans Boo Party Chairman Oppah Muchinguri

Spread the love

HARARE – Internal tensions within Zanu PF’s ranks spilt into the open this week as war veterans clashed with party leadership during a meeting in Harare.

The incident occurred when Oppah Muchinguri, the Zanu PF national chairperson, introduced the “Vision 2030” slogan, which aims to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028. The proposal faced a hostile reception, with war veterans vocally opposing the move.

As Muchinguri attempted to promote the slogan, which ties the party’s goals to Mnangagwa’s continued leadership, she was met with boos and interruptions from the veterans, highlighting a growing rift within the ruling party. The war veterans, a crucial faction within Zanu PF, criticized nearly every point Muchinguri raised, reflecting their dissatisfaction with the direction of the party under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Douglas Mahiya, leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), attempted to restore order and defend Muchinguri’s message. However, his intervention only further inflamed tensions. The veterans accused Mahiya of being a “great betrayal” and labelled him “the most corrupt leader,” openly challenging his credibility. They went as far as warning him that his days in office were numbered, hinting at a push for new leadership within the war veterans’ faction.

The meeting quickly deteriorated, and media representatives were asked to leave as the confrontation grew more heated, indicating that party officials sought to contain the fallout from the public eye. The discord comes at a time when Zanu PF is grappling with significant internal divisions, particularly around the issue of succession and the future leadership of the party.

The introduction of the Vision 2030 slogan, aimed at extending Mnangagwa’s leadership tenure beyond the next election cycle, has stirred unease among various factions. Many within the party believe that it disregards internal power-sharing agreements and sidelines potential successors. Since the ousting of Robert Mugabe in 2017, Zanu PF has struggled with balancing the ambitions of different factions, making leadership stability a central concern as the party heads towards the next elections.

The opposition from the war veterans, who have historically been key allies of Zanu PF, underscores the challenges Mnangagwa faces in consolidating his grip on power. Their discontent could signal deeper unrest within the party’s grassroots, which has the potential to affect Zanu PF’s unity and stability. With internal succession battles still unresolved, the open defiance of figures like Muchinguri and Mahiya suggests that Zanu PF’s vision of a united front under Mnangagwa may be facing significant hurdles.

The war veterans’ opposition also reflects broader concerns about the centralization of power within the party, a pattern that has emerged since Mnangagwa assumed the presidency. The tensions at this meeting reveal a struggle for influence within Zanu PF, as factions vie for control over the party’s future direction and leadership. As the party attempts to rally around its Vision 2030 agenda, the discord from key stakeholders like the war veterans raises serious questions about the path forward for Zanu PF and its leadership.