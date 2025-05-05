Zanu-PF succession politics plays out in SA

Spread the love

The intensifying succession war within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF has taken a dramatic cross-border turn, with one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s fiercest critics, Wellington Masiiwa – better known by his alias Nyokatemabhunu – now at the centre of a legal and political storm in South Africa.

Masiiwa, a former Zanu-PF activist turned vocal opponent of Mnangagwa’s continued rule, was arrested under mysterious circumstances on April 13 by unidentified individuals who later handed him over to South African immigration authorities. He is currently facing charges of violating immigration laws and could be extradited to Zimbabwe, where authorities say he is wanted for fraud.

Zimbabwean police allege that Masiiwa is linked to a US$60,000 fraud case said to have occurred in Mazowe in June 2023 — a charge that his supporters claim is politically motivated and part of a broader campaign to silence dissenting voices.

Legal Limbo in South Africa

Masiiwa appeared last week before the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged under Section 49 (1) of the South African Immigration Act for residing in the country without a valid visa or permit. His bail application was postponed after a discrepancy emerged in the identification documents he submitted.

Court sources revealed that Masiiwa presented an identity card different from the one listed in the documents supplied by Zimbabwean authorities, complicating efforts to determine his true legal status and further delaying bail proceedings.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 9, where the magistrate is expected to rule on his bail eligibility and hear arguments related to the extradition request from Zimbabwe.

Masiiwa has gained notoriety in recent years through audio leaks and online campaigns that exposed internal Zanu-PF power struggles and criticised Mnangagwa’s grip on power. His content, widely shared across social media platforms, has painted a damning picture of alleged corruption and factional scheming within the ruling party.

Supporters say his arrest and attempted extradition reflect an emerging trend of transnational political suppression, with Zimbabwean authorities accused of using regional allies and legal systems to clamp down on dissidents.

“This is a textbook case of political persecution,” said a Johannesburg-based rights activist familiar with the matter.

“There’s growing evidence that Zanu-PF elements are pursuing opponents beyond Zimbabwe’s borders using trumped-up charges.”

Masiiwa’s detention comes at a time when Zanu-PF is riven by factional tensions, with speculation mounting over who will succeed Mnangagwa, whose second term ends in 2028. Though the president has not publicly declared his succession intentions, internal jostling has become increasingly visible — and brutal.

Masiiwa’s supporters say he had become a thorn in the side of powerful factions, particularly those seen as loyal to Mnangagwa, by amplifying calls for a leadership renewal and transparency within the party.

His arrest, they say, is the latest move in a broader crackdown on dissent as Zanu-PF prepares for a post-Mnangagwa future.

With legal proceedings underway in South Africa and Zimbabwe pushing for extradition, Masiiwa’s case may become a flashpoint in the regional debate over political asylum, human rights, and cross-border repression.

Source – herald

